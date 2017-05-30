‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ tops box office; ‘Baywatch’ sinks

The fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film sailed into cinemas over the weekend to claim number one spot at the box office.

Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, who helmed the breakout worldwide darling Kon-Tiki, directed Pirates 5.

Paramount and Skydance made a decision to get a jump on the holiday weekend and launched Baywatch on Thursday. It happened again this weekend, with expensive openers Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Baywatch not coming close to achieving their collective promise, and once again the summer will have to catch up following Memorial Day failure.

Box Office Mojo notes that the Pirates of the Caribbean 5 debuted in China with a box office collection of $67.8 million and an industry record opening in Russian Federation of an estimated $18.6 million.

Disney hopes the box-office plunder keeps rolling in: The elaborately produced Pirates cost the studio US$230 million to make.

Meanwhile, the long weekend’s other big-budget release, Baywatch, sank on arrival with a $23 million opening over four days ($27.6 million counting Thursday), which resulted in a #3 finish.

Johnny Depp and his “Pirates” crew took on water during a slow Memorial Day weekend at the domestic box office but found treasure overseas.

All that aside, neither film was well liked by critics, with Pirates of the Caribbean and Baywatch scoring 31% and 19% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2011, On Stranger Tides earned $90 million in its opening weekend and in 2007, At World’s End did $114.7 million. “Everything, Everything” rounded out the top five by earning an estimated $6.2 million, with Memorial Day boost bringing its estimated weekend total to $7.8 million. With this in mind, people are off for three days and need something to do. Amid a summer of disappointing box office flops, Guardians is an impressive early success story that continues to dominate each weekend, having yet to fall out of the top two in its first month in theaters. 82% of the $1.22 billion global haul for Universal has come from outside of North America rising above the 77% for F7. The Marvel’s superhero sequel has earned a whopping 783 million USA dollars globally.

But Wonder Woman hits theaters this weekend on June 2 and will probably shake things up. Patty Jenkins directed the tentpole, which stars Gal Gadot as the marquee female superhero.

“The movie landscape has been littered with “80s reboots and remakes that have had a very mixed response”, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at industry tracking firm ComScore, who added that the relative silver lining for the Paramount picture’s lackluster opening is that ” ‘Baywatch” is not the only film in May to not perform well”. “We are just finishing the first quarter of the game and have a long way to go before Labor Day”.