It was moments before the Nashville Predators were set to take the ice for the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final, and head coach Peter Laviolette knew exactly what he’d say.

They had a goal waved off. Murray checked with a team trainer near the bench at the next TV timeout but remained in the game.

And then things settled down.

Nashville did a lot of things right in the game – including holding the Penguins without a single shot on goal in the second period – but ultimately they couldn’t overcome an very bad lapse in poise late in the opening period, in which they surrendered three goals in a four-minute, 11-second span that ultimately cost them the game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a habit this postseason out of struggling through games, getting outplayed for long stretches, and then somehow finding a way to scratch out a win.

On nights like Monday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, when a brief early flurry led to a baffling lull only to end how so many games have ended for the Penguins over the last two springs: with the bigger number on the scoreboard next to their name and the guys on the other bench wondering how Pittsburgh got away.

Ryan Ellis had a power-play goal in the second period for Nashville, followed by Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau in the third to tie it 3-3.

The Penguins added an empty-netter and beat the Predators 5-3 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. His shot from the top of the slot glided just over Rinne’s left pad. Since the first period the shot attempts were 27-12 for Nashville, and 14-0 on the shot clock.

Rookie Jake Guentzel fired a shot by Nashville’s Pekka Rinne with 3:17 left in regulation to put the Penguins ahead to stay in a flat-out weird 5-3 victory. From there, we played solid.

“It seemed like we were coming off of checks and giving them time and space with a little bit of separation and so we ended up with extended time in our end zone where we had opportunities where if we played a little stiffer we could create separation from the puck and give our guys an opportunity to win a puck battle”.

After Subban’s goal was wiped out, the Penguins scored three goals on five shots later in the first period. He redirected Roman Josi’s shot past Matt Murray 10:06 into the third period.

PITTSBURGH-The dead catfish that some poor soul purchased and smuggled into the building and threw onto the ice to explode near the Nashville blue line probably would have been thrown no matter what happened in the game, because you don’t stash a dead catfish in your trousers or somewhere for half an hour and then just leave it under your seat. Part of his job title is to alert coach Mike Sullivan when to challenge a call.

So it was, naturally, overturned after a four-minute video review that showed Forsberg may have been offside, sure, fine.

Conor Sheary scored his first of the playoffs and Evgeni Malkin collected his eighth.

“We didn’t play well”, said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan after the game.

Just about everything that could go wrong did for Nashville in the opening period of a game that started so promisingly well.

Pittsburgh owns a massive edge in Stanley Cup Final experience, 156 games to just five for the Predators, all by Fisher, while playing for Ottawa.

Nashville has scored and it is now 3-2 Pittsburgh late in the third period of the Stanley Cup Final opener. Nashville scored a power-play goal, and it was 3-1.

The Predators’ P.K. Subban scored at 7:13 of the first period, but linesman Brian Murphy reviewed the play and agreed with the Penguins coach that Filip Forsberg was in the offensive zone before the puck crossed the blue line.

What do you call going more than half a hockey game without a single shot on goal?