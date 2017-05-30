Pittsburgh holds off Predators in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Things brightened for the Predators as Frederick Gaudreau got the tying goal and it seemed the game was headed to overtime.

Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby has played a key role in the team’s success this season, collecting 89 points during the regular season and another 20 through 18 playoff games.

Jake Guentzel scored with 3:17 left to play in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins held off a late Nashville Predators rally for a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

But Nashville’s defence buckled down in the second, preventing Pittsburgh from registering a shot on net in the period.

They got on the board with a power-play goal from Ellis, set up by Subban.

They were down 3-1 at the end of the second period, but they were not giving the Penguins any air or room to take shots for a 26-minute drought.

Crosby, Malkin and wings such as Phil Kessel drive the Penguins’ offense just as left wing Filip Forsberg and the defensemen do for the Predators. Pittsburgh didn’t manage a shot on net in the second period, the first time it’s happened in a playoff game in franchise history – and the first such period by any team in a Final game since the National Hockey League began tracking shots on goal in 1958.

Guentzel, who broke a personal drought by scoring his first goal in nine games, had no clue he’d get the victor. “As we cheer on the Penguins to victory, it’s a privilege to join forces with the Penguins Foundation, County Executive Fitzgerald and Mayor Barry to honor the men and women of our armed forces and the fallen heroes of this great nation”, Peduto said in a release.

Instead, they stopped playing. He redirected Roman Josi’s shot past Matt Murray 10:06 into the third period.

It looked like a repeat of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against Ottawa, when the Penguins poured in four goals in the first period of a 7-0 rout. Nashville’s signature aggressiveness was on display in the team’s stingy blue-line showing in the middle of the game, and a two-goal run in the third had them on the verge of another entertaining comeback. The celebration was short-lived, as a coach’s challenge revealed that Forsberg had been offside earlier on the play.

“The impact of that moment, then the chain of events that happened after that with the penalty kills I think changed the course of the game”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. The Penguins were up 3-0 before Nashville roared back. With that, momentum was firmly entrenched on the side of the black and gold. And with just 16.1 seconds left in the first, Rinne poked Bonino’s centering pass and the deflected puck bounced off Mattias Ekholm and into the goal. Predators captain Mike Fisher says he’s “ready to rock” after missing two games with his own undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh downplayed the notion it was worn out, figuring adrenaline and a shot at making history would make up for any lack of jump while playing their 108th game in the last calendar year.

The 36-year-old, who went to the Cup final with Ottawa in 2007, missed the last two games of the Western Conference final with an undisclosed injury.

Ryan Ellis closed the margin to 3-1 when his shot found the Penguins’ net with assists by P.K. Subban and Viktor Arvidsson.