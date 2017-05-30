Pittsburgh holds off Predators in Game 1

That’s not bad company for Guentzel to join, and he tallied his ninth goal in his 11th playoff contest.

Laviolette would know. This is his third Stanley Cup Final in the post-lockout era, winning the most famous trophy in sports in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes. Guentzel registered the team’s first shot since 19:43 of the first period at 16:43, and it beat Predators’ goalie Pekka Rinne. Pittsburgh leads the series 1-0.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said prior to Game 1 that the NHL’s video review system on offside and goaltender interference opportunities was working as intended. Pittsburgh didn’t manage a shot on net in the second period, the first time it’s happened in a playoff game in franchise history – and the first such period by any team in a Final game since the National Hockey League began tracking shots on goal in 1958. He later had a relationship with Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn that lasted two years.

Guentzel has four game-winning postseason goals now.

Hornqvist, who will be a game-time decision for Game 1 while recovering from upper-body injury, gives the Penguins a almost intractable net-front presence. “When our guys go into the lineup, they’re ready to play”.

Along with the concussion that Crosby received as a result of the Niskanen hit, he also had another hard fall into the boards later in that series and was then on the receiving end of some extra curricular activity from the Ottawa Senators late in the Eastern Conference Final. After taking a little breather, he came back to have a great Game 7, then scored his first playoff goal Monday in Game 1.

Sometimes coaches get lucky with those types of decisions. In this case, though, it’s clear the Pittsburgh coaching staff really believes in the 22-year-old.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford is not happy with some of the treatment his captain and best player, Sidney Crosby, has been receiving this postseason. “But it was a good finish there to get that one from Jake”. Recchi said on NBC’s pregame show.

“As the series goes along, there’s probably more adjustments made, but to start out I think you just want to try to establish your game and see what happens”.

Through nearly 57 minutes, Guentzel was still quiet, but then he scored the biggest goal of his young life.

The Penguins are looking to win the Stanley Cup for the fifth time.

The star centers and no-name defense of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nashville Predators’ Ryan Ellis, left, celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Filip Forsberg, right, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Pittsb.

“Going in, I don’t feel like we’re completely naked and void of experience”, Nashville head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters before the Preds morning skate. Nashville had twice as much time off to prepare for Game 1, and Pittsburgh endured a dramatic double-overtime victory in Game 7 against Ottawa just three days earlier.

As warmups began at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Carl Hagelin was on the ice but as one of 13 forwards. Nashville has put up multiple goals in all but two playoff games this year.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. And his team won 5-3.