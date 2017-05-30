Pittsburgh Penguin fans gather for first game of the Stanley Cup Finals

The team who won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in the past has won the cup 78 percent of the time.

“Nashville is new to this level of hockey, but I’m confident that County Executive Fitzgerald and Mayor Peduto will be wearing navy and gold, not yellow and black, after an exciting series ends in the Predator’s first Stanley Cup“, Barry said.

The three goal deficit was the Predators’ largest deficit of the playoffs, but they were undeterred, battling back to dominate the second period and into the third.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said prior to Game 1 that the NHL’s video review system on offside and goaltender interference opportunities was working as intended.

A shot by Nashville’s Roman Josi glanced in off Colton Sissons for a power-play goal at 10:06 of the third to cut the lead to 3-2 as the home crowd began to grow restless.

Pittsburgh scored three goals on five shots against Pekke Rinne to take the lead into the first intermission. That is exactly how the postseason played out, with the Spurs falling to Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals, and neither conference victor facing a serious challenge along its path.

Neal, a 40-goal scorer playing alongside Evgeni Malkin in 2011-12, suffered through a middling regular season, but in the Predators’ playoff run, he has five goals, including two game winners, in 16 outings. Everyone is talking about Rinne, but Murray is the one who owns the Stanley Cup ring.

Sullivan is now 2 for 2 in challenging goals in the playoffs. They got here via a 4-1 series win over the Blue Jackets, a 4-3 series win over the Capitals and another 4-3 series win over the Senators in the Western Conference finals. Pittsburgh has a way of intruding upon their defensive opposition and, with their ability to have goals come from nearly any player, have found a way to get to the net, but Rinne will be an entirely new battle. Nashville has put up multiple goals in all but two playoff games this year.

Instead, Guentzel’s wrister ended the Penguins’ shot drought, giving them a goal and a game one win. And with Matt Murray the clear present and future in net, and Fleury holding a modified no-trade clause where he can choose 18 teams he’d welcome a move to, the first overall pick from the 2003 NHL Draft will have a new address next season.

Every time the home team scores, they chant “It’s all your fault” at the net minder from the other side.

The Nashville Predators want the nab their first Stanley Cup and they’re on the right path to do so. The Pens, in fact, were outshot in seven of their eight wins across the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Chris Kunitz said it best himself, when he uttered the quote, “They have four Erik Karlssons on their blue line, so we’ll have to work even harder”. Considering the age difference (Weber will be 32 next season, Subban just turned 28) and contract situations for the two players, Nashville might for quite a while.

Unfortunately, with players like Mike Fisher listed as questionable (but looking like he may give it a go) and Ryan Johansen out, we could see Pittsburgh win in easy fashion. The Nashville Predators have never been in the finals before. Coach Mike Sullivan summed it up best when he started his postgame press conference by saying, “We weren’t very good”. “The league has got to fix it”, Rutherford said.

Let’s be blunt here, the Penguins probably shouldn’t have won Game 1, but they did.

Having a potent power play is certainly useful in getting to the playoffs. Sullivan called wingers Carl Hagelin and Jake Guentzel game-time decisions. So we’re seeing “Blitzburgh’ again, clearly buoyed by the return to the lineup of defensemen Trevor Daley and Justin Schultz”. Fisher and Smith took part in the team’s morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena.