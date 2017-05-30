Player guide for Champions League holder Real Madrid

With fares starting from GBP43 one way, the early release allows sports fans looking to travel to Madrid to watch the finals between Real Madrid and Juventus to combine their trip with a short holiday.

The Spain worldwide is yet to play a game since picking up a hamstring injury during the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid on 2 May. We were too tense at the start of the 2015 final and we conceded in the first half. “Since I arrived to Real Madrid, we’ve always prepared the knock-out games even more focused and I think this show we are a great team”. After we were able to knock out big teams like Atlético or Bayern, for this reason we deserve to be in the final.

“It was a hard season in the league and we’ve done great things”.

Juventus have two top European accolades to their name having won the competition during the 1984-85 and 1995-96 seasons.

Teenager Moise Kean became the first player born in 2000 to score in Serie A on Saturday. But he was the one putting the ball at the back of the net when Real needed him the most in both the league and the Champions League. A popular destination for business travellers and tourists, Madrid is famous for its art museums, good food and of course its football teams.

What happens on Sunday remains to be seen, with Juve chasing history of their own as well, but with the league win and the Champions League final, Real have established themselves as the best team in Spain. They like to cover closely their rivals, like Atlético Madrid.

By shots on target, their 7.0 average pushes them to second-best, with only Barcelona (7.1) ahead.

He told the club website: “I am very happy to score this first goal”.

Boss Zinedine Zidane could have a fully-fit squad to choose from when Los Blancos visit the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff next weekend.

However, his experience as one of the greatest players of his generation has given him a huge advantage over his predecessors at the Bernabeu with the respect he commands from an ego-filled dressing room.