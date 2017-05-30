Playoffs Could Have Fewest Games In Expanded Format Era, Bring Down Cap

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not in the right mind to even talk about Golden State“, LeBron James said after scoring 35 points in the Cavs’ 135-102 Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics.

While trying to savor a rewarding season in which they won 53 games, earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, members of the Boston Celtics acknowledged the gap that still exists with the Cleveland Cavaliers in their quest to elevate to a true title contender.

The win gives Cleveland a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and leaves them firmly on track for a third consecutive NBA Finals showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

Last night, LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan as the basketball player with the most points in the playoffs in the history of the NBA. Kevin Love had 15 points and 11 rebounds before joining the rest of the Cavaliers starters on the bench for the fourth quarter – a familiar scene in the series.

Other Things To NoteA class move by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas as he comes out to congratulate LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game.

Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State-Durant and the Warriors still haven’t lost a game in the playoffs, sweeping the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs in the conference finals.

“We’re definitely disappointed. I felt like if we weren’t, it would be a problem”, Bradley said.

The Celtics are looking to level the series at two games apiece, but face the Cavs in Cleveland tonight at 1:30 GMT.

James said of the Warriors, “The best team in our league the last three years”. It would be hard to overlook at 3-5 Finals record, just as previous year, it would have been hard to overlook a 2-5 Finals record. “I think that goes with coaching staff, players, and everybody just has to get better to get back to this situation”. James is 28 points shy of overtaking Jordan as the postseason’s leading scorer.

There’s no real way to quantify how much fun a team has, you can just tell by watching them play. LeBron scored his 29th point in the third quarter on a spot up three to put the Cavs up by 32 points.

Irving re-emerged after halftime for 21 points in the third quarter.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens knows in order to steal another win, his team has to play almost ideal basketball. “We feel like we should be here, and we feel like we should be a championship-contending team“.

With 2:44 left, the remaining Boston fans began a “Let’s Go Celtics” chant that kept going until the final horn, cheering every basket as if the game was close.