PM and Jeremy Corbyn face separate TV grillings by Jeremy Paxman

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech during a General Election campaign.

On who will keep the United Kingdom safe from terrorism, voters back Theresa May over Mr Corbyn by a huge 42%-16% margin, while she has a 26-point lead (42%-16%) over who is the best leader to oversee Brexit negotiations.

After the audience cheered and applauded, Mrs May hit back, saying that what the European Union negotiators would look at would be her record at the Home Office on delivering for Britain on a number of justice and home affairs issues, which “people said we were never going to get and I got those negotiations”.

Her appearance came after a series of recent opinion polls showed Labour narrowing the gap, with some putting the Conservative lead down to single figures. When the campaign resumed on Friday, May told reporters at the Group of Seven meeting in Sicily that Corbyn “frankly isn’t up to the job”, after he suggested Britain’s foreign policy had made the country less safe.

British prime minister Theresa May faced laughter, jeers and heckling from a studio audience on Monday night as she struggled to answer questions about her record during a TV interview with Jeremy Paxman.

Mrs May was also pressed about the Conservative Party’s social care plans, dubbed the “dementia tax”, with one elderly audience member asking: “Why should we in my generation vote for you?”

Simon Johnson, chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council, said: “In light of today’s news reports, it is high time that Jeremy Corbyn clarifies his views regarding Palestinian terrorism”.

The Sunday Times reported the Conservative campaign would be relaunched this week after being pushed off course by the manifesto U-turn and the pause in electioneering following the Manchester Arena bombing. “It’s about absolutely condemning what happened in Manchester”.

“Do not allow this to become an attack on our multicultural society or the wonderful faith of Islam”.

The Labour leader insists he had been working for a peaceful solution in Northern Ireland and that there “had to be a dialogue”.

Corbyn said getting rid of Britain’s constitutional monarchy is “certainly not on my agenda”.

The format calls for each candidate to separately face questions from the audience and be interviewed by seasoned interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: “I just don’t see anything from Corbyn that excuses his conduct”.

“We are doing the right thing in making a success of Brexit”, she said, vowing to maintain her reputation as a “bloody hard woman” during talks with European Union leaders if her party wins the election and keeps power.

The Labour leader said of his corporation tax policy: “This country is badly divided between the richest and the poorest”.