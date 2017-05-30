PM announces Rs 1 lakh for family of killed e-rickshaw driver

He added that he was sad about the incident as the e-rickshaw driver was promoting the Swachh Bharat mission.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to take stern action against the culprits.

A rickshaw driver has been fatally beaten, apparently after stopping two young men urinating in public in India. Venkaiah Naidu on 29 may said that the incident is condemnable as the former was only spreading awareness among the people to keep the society clean.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4.

Ravinder had objected to two youths urinating on the roadside. “But when he realised that Ravinder needed to be rushed to hospital, he dumped his goods on the roadside and accommodated us in his vehicle”, said Virender. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are Delhi University students, but we are yet to determine which college they study in”.

When Ravinder opposed them, an argument ensued in which the youths threatened Ravinder and said they would come back with their friends.

However, around 8.30 pm, 20 people gathered near the station looking for someone wearing a “green t-shirt” – which Kumar was wearing. “We even asked the police to search the CCTV footage, but they are not even ready to do so”, said Pramod.

PM Modi on Monday condemned the killing on an e-rickshaw driver in Delhi.

Ravinder, who lived in a slum near the metro station, got married past year.

The cheque of ₹50,000 was issued in the name of Rani, the three months’ pregnant wife of Kumar, who doesn’t even have a bank account.

A man has been beaten to death for telling two other men not to urinate in public.