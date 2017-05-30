PM May calls for strong backing to counter EU’s ‘aggressive’ Brexit stance

Questions were also posed by audience members, with several attacking Theresa May for her cuts to public sector pay and conditions and others asking Corbyn about how his comments after the Manchester attack. Her cold, mean-spirited vision of Britain was exposed.

All in all, both interviewees seem to have emerged relatively unscathed – and having given hardly anything away.

Asked how much she was willing to pay to get out of the European Union, however, the prime minister made clear that she accepted that the United Kingdom would have to make a financial settlement as it leaves the bloc.

Facing harsh questioning from Jeremy Paxman, May defended her about-face on Brexit. “In negotiations you have to recognise that you’re not in there to get a deal at any price”.

When asked whether it was fair that winter fuel allowance should be means-tested in England but not in Scotland, Mrs May said this was due to devolution and that the Scottish Government could make separate decisions on the issue.

“Doing what is the right thing by the country”.

“It is nearly unbelievable that any Labour MP would participate in a ceremony honouring a man involved in the vicious murder of innocent Israeli athletes”, she said.

“But I think we should be clear that under the 1951 convention we have a clear obligation to take people who are under serious threat – that was the whole point about it”.

“I would have thought that under a managed migration system it certainly would not go up any more. There’s more work to be done”.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn were forced to defend their records as they faced a live TV grilling.

One of the first questions to Mr Corbyn came from an audience member who claimed the Labour leader had “openly supported the IRA in the past” by attending a commemoration for eight IRA members killed by the SAS in Loughgall in 1987.

Mr Corbyn, questioned if the United Kingdom was right to allow the parents of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi into the country given what is now known about him, said: “If they had a case for humanitarian protection or for asylum on the basis of being under threat of social, religious or political persecution, yes”.

“Jeremy Corbyn is saying we can promise you this, we can promise you this, we can promise you this and she is saying no, there’s going to be another two million people over 75 in the next 10 years”.

The committee, chaired by Hilary Benn, said May’s “no deal” assertions were “unsubstantiated” because the government had failed to assess the implications of such a scenario.

The Labour leader said he had been seeking a “dialogue” in the 1970s and 1980s and that he had marked a minute’s silence “for everyone who died in Northern Ireland”.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson accused the Conservatives of being “hell bent on viciously attacking Jeremy Corbyn” in the absence of a more compelling campaign message. “You put corporate tax and tax at the top end down, the division gets greater”.

“Too often he has either ignored the horrendous actions of Britain’s enemies as he stands by their side, or worse still sought to excuse their actions”, he added.

He refused to be drawn on immigration levels after Brexit although he said it would “probably” be no higher than at present. “The amount of debt that I have, personally, it nearly put me off going to uni”.

Mr Watson told The Guardian that the Prime Minister was guilty of “contempt for voters” by refusing to take part in a head to head debate.

“We need to face up to the fact that there are going to be extra costs and we think this is the best way to handle it and I think the audience responded well to that honesty”.