Police hunt ‘network’ behind Manchester attack bomber

The British Prime Minister’s comments came on the same day British media reported that United Kingdom police would stop sharing information about the suicide bombing with the U.S., after United Kingdom police bosses claimed the leaks had jeopardised their investigation.

But British ministers and security chiefs have been dismayed by leaks in the US media that made public details about the British investigation.

The arrests were among a total of 13 that have been made in recent days.

A man arrested on Tuesday was reported by British and USA media to be Abedi’s other brother.

Hopkins did not elaborate on the material that has been found so far.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at an event in Berlin, said the pair were “heartbroken”, while Trump told fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders the attack was “savage” and “barbaric”.

“And as I’ve said, it continues at a pace”.

Over the past three, days several key details of the investigation, including the name of the bomber, first came out in US media, angering British police who feared such leaks risked compromising their investigation.

Police have raided a number of businesses and homes in the hunt for those who may have helped Abedi.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that “deeply troubling” leaks to US media about the Manchester suicide bombing would be investigated, after irate British police stopped sharing information with USA agencies.

The White House had no immediate comment on the Manchester decision.

The U.K. has agreed to resume sharing intelligence with the U.S. Trump himself has been accused of leaking confidential security information to the Russians.

Pictures published by the New York Times included remains of the bomb and of the rucksack carried by the suicide bomber, and showed blood stains amid the wreckage. “We have strict guidelines on how and in what ways we cover sensitive stories”.

Unnamed police sources told the BBC the leaks had “undermined their investigation and victims’ and witnesses’ confidence”. “This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation”.

“The public should remain vigilant”, May said, speaking after a meeting of the government’s crisis committee.

Ariana Grande has said she will go back to Manchester to hold a benefit gig for victims of the suicide bombing at her concert. Crowds gathered at well-known sites including London’s Parliament and Trafalgar Squares and Manchester’s Albert Square. Azhar Mahmoud, who prays at the mosque in south Manchester, said it was “horrible” that the bomber was associated with it.

“It’s awful. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing”, the 91-year-old monarch told 14-year-old Evie Mills and her parents.

“I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, nonstop over the past week”, she told fans.

The attack injured 116 people, of whom 75 were admitted to hospital and 23 remain in a very serious condition, health authorities said.

The attack on Manchester Arena was staged by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, a Manchester resident of Libyan descent.

El-Khayat said: “If we are radicalizing people, who god-forbidden, have any intention to do (harm), the police will be the first to know”.

But former Libyan security official Abdel-Basit Haroun told the AP that the elder Abedi was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting group in the 1990s.

“Very few people in the community here were close to him, and therefore Salman’s fanaticism wasn’t something the community was aware of”, he said.

However, Fadl said he had heard Abedi’s father took his son’s passport away over concerns about his ties to alleged extremists and criminals.

Police said they arrested the man in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, following searches.

Earlier it emerged that a Muslim community worker revealed how anxious members of the public reported Abedi to a police anti-terrorism hotline because of his extreme and violent views.

That assertion clashed with information provided to Libyan authorities by Abedi’s brother Hashim and his mother, who was also brought in for questioning in Tripoli.

Grande cancelled concerts that were to take place Thursday and Friday in London, and in several other sites in Europe.