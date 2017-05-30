Police make new arrest in Manchester bombing

He returned to the United Kingdom from Libya just days before exploding a homemade bomb packed with metal bolts and screws, carried in a rucksack, murdering 22 people after the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May.

Hours before he set off a bomb believed to be hidden in a backpack, Manchester Arena suicide attacker Salman Abedi walked city streets toting a bright blue suitcase.

The suspects in custody include Abedi’s elder brother Ismail, as well as their father, Ramadan, and another brother who was detained in Libya.

Fourteen people are now in custody in relation to the attack, including a 23-year-old man arrested early Monday in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offenses.

A senior Whitehall source previously revealed the mass murderer was a ‘former subject of interest; to the security services whose risk ‘remained subject to review’.

“The intelligence services are still collecting information about him, but I wouldn’t rush to conclusions, as you seem to be, that they have somehow missed something”, Rudd said.

The bombing was the latest in a series of ISIS-claimed attacks in Europe that have coincided with a US-led offensive against the jihadist group in Syria and Iraq.

The terror threat level now indicates that an attack remains highly likely rather than imminent.

It means that soldiers deployed to bolster security will stand down on Monday night as an attack is no longer considered imminent.

Earlier on Sunday, police had conducted raids in Moss side area of Manchester and arrested the 25-year-old man.

There are also concerns that other British citizens who have returned from fighting for ISIS or other extremist groups in the Middle East could pose a threat – with Rudd unable to provide a figure on how many may have returned to the country.

CCTV image of Salman Abedi in an unknown location on the night of the attack he carried out on Manchester Arena, May 22, 2017.

Britons head to the polls in 10 days’ time to elect a new government, with security and police cuts having risen to the top of the political agenda since the bombing last Monday.

Britain is looking at range of options to put pressure on Internet companies to do more to take down extremist material, security minister Ben Wallace said yesterday.

“The operation is still at full tilt”, she said.

“Nobody wants terrorists to have a safe place to exchange information and to be able to plot their bad atrocities”.

Authorities are now handling 500 terror-related investigations into 3 000 individuals, with another 20 000 people on the radar posing a “residual risk”. Sixteen arrests have been made in the investigation so far.

In addition, police raided a property in a southern Manchester suburb as they step up their investigation into last week’s bombing that killed 22 people. But if any members of the public find it, they should not approach it, but call police immediately, he said.