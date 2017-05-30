Police seek information about Manchester attacker’s suitcase

A bell tolled in Manchester yesterday at the exact time when a suicide bomber struck a week before outside a teenage pop concert killing 22 people, as Britain’s intelligence agency questioned whether vital clues had been missed.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed the review to Sky News, calling it the “right first step”. In the future, we can look at anything else that might need to be done.

The hunt is still on for suspects in the Manchester bombing, and members of attacker Salman Abedi’s network may still be at large, Britain’s interior minister said Sunday. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

On Monday police also released an image of a replica of Abedi’s suitcase in the hope of jogging the memories of people who may have seen him around Manchester.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that MI5 had been warned earlier this year by America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation that Abedi was planning an attack in Britain.

Police officers stand on duty by cordoned-off residential property on Montcliffe Crescent in the Whalley Range area of Manchester as they continue their investigations in the wake of the May 22 Manchester Arena bomb attack. “This image was taken from CCTV in the city centre on 22 May”.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything unsafe, but would ask people to be cautious”, said Det.

The bomber grew up in Manchester in a family of immigrants from Libya that fled their homeland in the early 1990s during the regime of Moammar Gadhafi.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, senior national co-ordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a joint statement on Saturday: “In the past five days we have gathered significant information about Abedi, his associates, his finances, the places he had been, how the device was built and the wider conspiracy”.

Violet Mainda, who owns a hairdresser’s salon beneath the flat where he was arrested, said she believed the man who lives there was training or had trained to be a pilot, adding: “He was a normal bloke, very jovial”.

Authorities are now handling 500 terror-related investigations into 3,000 individuals, with another 20,000 people on the radar posing a “residual risk”. She said the intelligence agency is also in the process of hiring almost 2,000 more recruits and its budget “has gone up significantly”.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, with 14 men remaining in custody for questioning, and two people having been released without charge.

Detectives trying to piece together the final movements of the Manchester suicide bomber have released new images of him carrying a blue suitcase.

“You do see the best of people at moments like this and I think that gives us all something to cling on to in what is a very hard time and remains so”.