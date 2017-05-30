Police trying to trace suitcase carried by bomber

‘We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything unsafe, but would ask people to be cautious’.

Police are trying to pinpoint Abedi’s movement between 18 May, when he returned from a trip to Libya, and 22 May, when he carried out the deadly attack that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

As reported by The Hill on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation previously informed United Kingdom intelligence service MI5 about Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old Manchester bomber who detonated himself in the lobby of a performance venue on May 22 following a pop concert, killing 22 – including many children – and injuring 116.

POLICE IN MANCHESTER have released a new CCTV image of the Manchester Arena bomber carrying a suitcase, one week after 22 people died at a pop concert.

‘We know he visited the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and was also seen in Manchester city centre with the blue suitcase.

Mr Jackson tried to reassure nervous residents of Manchester that the bag does not pose a risk to public safety, but said that if any members of the public find it, they should not approach it but call police immediately.

Interior minister Amber Rudd said the review was the “right first step” for the intelligence agency to take in the wake of the May 22 bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande.

“Today we are releasing an image of Abedi carrying a distinctive blue suitcase and an image of a replica of the case”.

“This is an ongoing investigation so I’m not going to be drawn into comments on the actual man who committed this crime”, Rudd told BBC television, declining to say what was known about Abedi and when.

Britain’s MI5 intelligence service launched an internal inquiry on Monday into whether vital clues were missed in the run-up to the Manchester suicide bombing, as police arrested another man in connection with the attack.

On Monday, police made a 16th arrest as part of the case and were undertaking searches at a location in Manchester and a second address north of the city.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jackson said in his appeal: “Did you see Abedi with this suitcase between the 18 and 22 May 2017?” Did you see him?

He added: “You may have seen him in the Wilmslow Road area or Manchester city centre with the suitcase or know where the suitcase has been”.

GMP are urging anyone with details about the suitcase to get in touch and let them know.

The bombing investigation expanded when police arrested a 23-year-old man on the south coast of England, hundreds of kilometres south of Manchester.