Popsicle tweet from Ivanka Trump’s lifestyle brand gets icy reception

Instead of honoring America’s fallen war veterans, Ivanka Trump’s lifestyle brand suggested that Memorial Day is a ideal time to make popsicles-and is taking no small amount of flak for it.

The tweet, which was about champagne popsicles, insulted people who said it was disrespectful to the holiday. “They didn’t have Champagne popsicles”. The tweet leads to an Ivanka lifestyle page post, which links to a Good Housekeeping post which posits Champagne popsicles as a concept, which, in turn, leads to a different Good Housekeeping post with the actual recipes, none of which include Champagne.

Ivanka Trump just proved she has no respect for Memorial Day.

For 150 years, Americans have commemorated Memorial Day as a sign of respect to US soldiers.

However, her tweet was met with some angry replies, calling attention to the fact that she (or, more likely, her team) had posted about alcoholic Popsicle drinks before offering any support or condolences for the Armed Forces.

Presidents and their aides are expected to post something not tone-deaf on the day.

Still, many mocked Trump for the popsicle tweet.

A pro-veteran organization was also quick to call out he first daughter on her team’s insensitive tweet.

Ms Trump, one of her father’s political advisers, copped a backlash on social media for appearing to make light of what is widely regarded as a day for reverence and commemoration, not revelry and celebration.

Hours after the controversy, Trump did issue a message for the fallen heroes – but the damage was done.