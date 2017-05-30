Portland hate crime unacceptable, says Trump

Muslims in Portland, Oregon, thanked the community for its support and said they were raising money for the families of two men who were killed when they came to the defense of two young women ” one wearing a hijab ” who were targeted by an anti-Muslim rant.

On Friday, two men, Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, were brutally murdered while trying to confront someone hurling anti-Muslim epithets on a commuter train in Portland.

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”, Trump said on Twitter. “Let’s do them honor by standing with them and carrying on their legacy of standing up to hate and bigotry and violence”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the heroes in Portland and the loved ones they left behind”. A third victim, Micah Fletcher, 21, was also stabbed, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Beydoun added that Trump’s policies, including budget cuts that hurt the poor, pursuing the travel ban on several Muslim majority countries and aligning Washington with Saudi Arabia, are based on hate.

“The pair them moved to the back of the train, while the three men intervened in the assault, with Mangum saying one of the men told Christian he “.Can’t disrespect these young ladies like that. People stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland.

On Saturday, about 1,000 people gathered for a vigil in memory of Namkai-Meche, 23, a recent college graduate, and Best, a 53-year-old Army veteran and father of four. His girlfriend, Miranda Helm, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he was recovering his strength in the hospital and eating. It was not clear if he had a lawyer yet. He was sent back after pleading guilty in 2011 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was behind bars again in 2013 for violating a condition of his release, according to court records.

Simpson says police also are investigating an incident that day involving Christian and a black woman on the train but didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking additional details.

In a tear-choked voice, Mangum said she did not know the men and thanked them for putting their lives on the line.

“I am very thankful as a Muslim, I am very thankful as a Portlander. that we stand together here as one”, Muhammad A. Najieb, an imam at the Muslim Community Center, said Saturday.

“Our city is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these can only events can only exacerbate an already hard situation”, Wheeler wrote on Facebook, referring to the stabbing attack on a MAX train Friday that left two men dead and a third wounded.

Police arrested Jeremy Joseph Christian in connection with the killings and said they are examining his extremist ideology.