Portland Hate Speech Victim Thanks Those Who Died Defending Her

Trump’s message, sent just before he attended a Memorial Day ceremony at the Arlington military cemetery near Washington, came amid rising pressure on the president to condemn the slayings of the two men.

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”. “Let’s do them honor by standing with them and carrying on their legacy of standing up to hate and bigotry and violence”. “Our prayers are w/ them”, Trump said in a Twitter message before taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, were pronounced dead.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is asking the federal government to cancel the permit for an “alt right” rally scheduled for Sunday, saying it could make a hard situation worse, after two men were stabbed to death as they tried to intervene when a pair of women were targeted by a man yellow what authorities have described as hate speech. He was identified as 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, of Southeast Portland.

The Oregonian added crucial context between the recent murders and recent rallies in support of Donald Trump, noting murder suspect Jeremy Christian reportedly yelled, “Die Muslims” at a similar rally only weeks before his alleged killings. People stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland.

“It’s very obvious that their actions were fearless; they were selfless, and it should serve as an example and inspiration to all of us”, he said in an interview Monday with CNN. He had graduated from Portland’s Reed College with a degree in economics previous year and had just begun his career working at an environmental consulting agency. The other was an army veteran and father of four. “We held it together, I just prayed, all I could do was pray”.

“[Christian] said, ‘Get off the bus, and get out of the country because you don’t pay taxes here, ‘ [he said he] doesn’t like Muslims, they’re criminals”, Evelin Hernandez, a witness riding in the train vehicle, told KATU. The attacker, Jeremy Joseph Christian, turned on the three and brutally attacked them.

Meche came to the aid of 2 Muslim women who were being verbally attacked on the train.

The federal government controls permitting for the venue and has issued a permit for the June 4 demonstration, called the “Trump Free Speech Rally”, Wheeler said. “No one should have to give their life to stop it”. “I want to say thank you so much”, she said.

“I hope we rise to the memory of these two gentlemen who lost their lives”, the mayor told reporters.

She said Christian “told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country…”