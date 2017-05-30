Portland mayor calls for cancellation of free-speech rally

President Trump on Monday denounced the white supremacist who fatally stabbed two men on a train in Portland two days earlier.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, allegedly knifed three men after they tried to stop him from shouting racial slurs at two girls on a light-rail train in the OR city Friday.

A third man – Micah David-Cole Fletcher (21) – received serious injuries in the attack, but his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Trump’s message came days after the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the president to condemn the OR rampage and speak out against what the advocacy group sees as a rising tide of anti-Islamic sentiment.

Reports have since identified the two men who died as Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Ricky John Best, 53. His girlfriend, Miranda Helm, told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Sunday that Portland State University student was recovering his strength in the hospital and eating.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation in the second degree, and felony possession of a restricted weapon.

Christian is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, police said.

“I wish we would hear you say those names, or even just tweet them”.

The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable.

Three men aboard the train intervened, with one of them saying, “You can’t disrespect these young ladies like that”, Mangum said in the video. Two of them died and another was seriousely wounded.

Trump tweeted “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”.

It comes amid a wider debate in the USA about the First Amendment, often in liberal cities like Portland and Berkeley, California, and on college campuses, where violent protests between far-right and far-left protesters have derailed appearances by contentious figures.

“The president contextualizes Muslims as foreigners and as national security threats, and it seems his hostility toward American Muslims is promoting this narrative of hate that led to the stabbings in OR”, said Robert McCaw, a top official with the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

One of the victims of the hate speech is sending her thanks to those who came to her defense, according to KPTV.

“He was telling us that basically we weren’t worth anything and we should just kill ourselves”, she said in a video posted on CNN’s website on Monday.

“It was just blood everywhere and we just started running for our lives”. Clark is black and said Christian had many black friends.

Meche graduated previous year from Reed College in Portland with a bachelor’s degree in economics, the college said on its website.