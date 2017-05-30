Portland mayor urges cancellation of Trump rally following fatal stabbings

President Donald Trump condemned the racially charged Portland, Oregon, train stabbings on Monday, tweeting that they were “unacceptable”.

Christian started shouting ethnic and religious slurs, apparently at the two young women, one of whom wore a Muslim head-covering, the Portland Police Department said in a statement, according to Reuters.

They all intervened after a man launched into a verbal tirade against the teens, one wearing a hijab. “Our prayers are w/ them”, the President tweeted from his @POTUS account. “Without them, we probably would be dead right now”, she said.

The suspect, Jeremy Christian, is facing aggravated murder charges. Macy said she didn’t know where the two teenage girls who were the target of his racist rants were seated.

Portland police have identified the two stabbing victims who were killed Friday on a Portland MAX train as 53-year-old Ricky John Best, a dad and Army veteran, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who graduated last year from Reed College. A third person, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

“[The suspect] was just cursing, cursing, cursing, and so the passengers were getting nervous so the girls moved to our area”, said Arsenia Brittell, who was seated behind the driver of the train.

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler praised the men for standing up to hatred and bigotry.

The three men have been hailed as “heroes” in their local community, not least by Destinee Mangum – the 16-year-old who was travelling with her friend, 17, when the attack took place.

The attacks came on a light rail train on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of year for Muslims.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here and to get out of his country”.

His Facebook page is full of disturbing posts supporting white supremacy, attacking women, mocking transgender people, and shows a man obsessed with fascism.

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me”, she told KPTV.

Christian is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

When he was in college, Taliesin Namkai-Meche took an introductory religion class on Islam and impressed his professor with a deep desire to understand how others see the world. Police say Best died at the scene and that Meche died at a hospital. “I can’t stand by and do nothing”, Best told the Oregonian in a 2014 profile of his campaign, which, the article notes, did not accept any outside donations.

The incident on Friday struck a nerve across the United States.

“Detectives have received many tips about the suspect’s prior behavior and interactions with members of the community and will continue to investigate this information”, said Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson.

The FBI said it’s too early to say whether the slayings qualify as a federal hate crime.

Meche’s mother, Asha Deliverance from Ashland, a city about 480 kilometres south of Portland, confirmed on Facebook that her son had been killed.

At one point, the train operator got on the loudspeaker, saying something like whoever is creating the disturbance needed to exit the train immediately, Macy said.