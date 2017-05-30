Portland Teen Thanks Those Who Saved Her Life

“The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”.

One of the victims of the hate speech that ended with a double-fatal stabbing is sending her thanks to those who came to her defense.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, on his way back from London, posted a Facebook message condemning the attacks. He was arrested a short time after the Friday attack.

Two of the men were killed.

The police identified the suspect early Saturday morning as 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian, of north Portland.

“They lost their lives because of me and my friend, and the way we looked”, Mangum said. Her daughter is African-American and was with a friend who was wearing a hijab, she said.

Mangum described the harassment she faced on the train before the stabbings, saying Christian “told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”.

“He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should kill ourselves”, she said.

Then one of the trio interceded and said, “You can’t disrespect these young ladies like that”, Mangum said, and an argument ensued.

By the time the light rail pulled into the next station, Mangum and her friends were ready to leave. “So I just took up running from the bridge up the stairs”.

Several passengers chased after the suspect and called 911, directing officers to his whereabouts, according to local media.

Her voice sometimes cracking as she spoke, Mangum said the experience was “haunting her”. “I’m so sorry the world is so cruel, ‘” Macy said.

They were stabbed to death, their throats slashed, while another man sustained critical injuries.

One of the victims, Ricky Best, was a military veteran with 23 years of service.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland, died at the hospital.

Meche earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2016 from Reed College in Portland and landed a job with the Cadmus Group, a consulting firm in the area.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was severely injured and a separate campaign to support him has received nearly $140,000 in donations.

Dyjuana Hudson, a mother of one of the girls, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the man began a racial tirade as soon as he spotted the girls. “I just want to say thank you to them and their family, and I appreciate them, because without them we probably would be dead right now”.

Christian was being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon. The Oregonian/OregonLive also had video from the April 29 march showing Christian.

The FBI has joined the Portland police-led investigation to gather evidence.

Moments later, the three victims of the stabbing attack intervened, reportedly confronting Christian as he started to argue with the trio before stabbing them.

Macy said police collected most of the items she carried with her as evidence, but she still had a heart-shaped rock painted purple she happened to be carrying in her pocket during the attack. At a vigil Saturday near the train station, almost 1,000 people gathered around a mound of bouquets and photographs, praising the men as heroes and saying they hoped others would stand up against hate.