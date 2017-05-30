Pound recovers after Theresa May’s weekend election poll recovery

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn promised his Labour Party would boost police, intelligence and security staff after criticising Prime Minister Theresa May’s government for cutting police budgets as the Manchester terrorist attack became the central issue of the election campaign.

He was asked about his comments following the Manchester bombing suggestion United Kingdom foreign policy has put the country at risk.

“Surely we could give credit to all those – unionists and republicans – who brought that about”. “It’s about absolutely condemning what happened in Manchester”. “My point was that we need more police not less – that’s why we’ve pledged to provide 10,000 more police on our streets – and we need a foreign policy that doesn’t leave large areas of the world ungoverned so that we have a more secure future for all of us”.

Corbyn was quizzed by an audience member who said he had “openly supported the IRA in the past”.

But Corbyn’s left-wing agenda has proved more popular than some had expected, despite questions about how it would be financed. ﻿Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will face a live studio audience and a tough TV interviewer as the general election campaign moves to the airwaves.

“You don’t address these problems by ignoring them”.

May was heckled and laughed at by some members of the audience at Monday’s TV appearance when discussing her education policy, and when interviewer Jeremy Paxman asked whether the European Union would see her as a “blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire” after she softened her plans on old age care.

But 51% said that Mrs May would make a better PM, compared with 30% for Mr Corbyn.

A source close to Mr Corbyn told the Telegraph that he had been attending commemorations at the meeting for those killed in the bombing of the Palestine Liberation Organisation by the Israeli military.

Corbyn’s analysis did not fair too well with the Conservative Party, however, with some members of the prime minister’s cabinet, and indeed the prime minister herself, describing Corbyn’s comments as “vile, despicable, monstrous and obscene”.

The Tories were hoping to “avoid exposing the deficiencies of Theresa May to public scrutiny” by criticising the Labour leader, said Tom Watson, whose words were significant, given his own relationship with Mr Corbyn is often rancorous.

Corbyn also took time to address the “added dimension” of the SNP in Scotland, claiming that the party’s policies in Holyrood have contributed to the “tragedy” of 260,000 children north of the border living in poverty.

“People at home will be thinking actually in two weeks time Jeremy Corbyn could be in charge of the country, Diane Abbott could be the home secretary charged with keeping us safe, John McDonnell might be in charge of your pay packet”.