Pre-Manchester Bombing Warnings Spark Investigation

16 people have now been arrested since the bombing following an Ariana Grande concert last Monday evening, with 14 remaining in custody.

A 23-year-old man was detained on suspicion of terrorism offences at an address in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, early this morning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Hundreds of mourners paid emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack, exactly one week after Salman Abedi wrought death and destruction on the city.

The suitcase development came as Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed intelligence service MI5 is launching an internal review on how much it knew about Abedi before the attack.

A suicide bomber detonated a device in the foyer of Manchester Arena as crowds were leaving the American singer’s show last Monday (22May17), killing 23 people and injuring over 60 others.

Abedi’s brother and father are being held in Libya.

The British state security service, MI5, is set to hold an inquiry into how it handled warnings it received from some members of the public that the Manchester suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, was a potential threat.

It follows a series of raids in Manchester over the weekend, which saw the arrest of a 25-year-old man in Old Trafford and a 19-year-old man in Gorton yesterday.

She said investigators can not be entirely sure that Salman Abedi’s terror network has been dismantled – and warned other members of the bomber’s group are “potentially” still at large.

“The operation is still really at full-tilt in a way and so until the operation is complete we can’t be entirely sure that it’s closed”, said Rudd.

The news website reported: “Ariana Grande’s mother was still sitting in her front row seat when the bomb went off, and helped escort some of her panicked young fans backstage”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said developments in the investigation into the bombing meant intelligence experts had made a decision to lower the threat level from its highest rating “critical“, meaning an attack could be imminent, to “severe“.

Armed police patroled among spectators at the Great Manchester Run, the larged-scale event to take place since the bombing.

“I would not rush to conclusions. that they have somehow missed something”, Rudd said.

Rudd had said over the weekend that the government had begun to use temporary exclusion orders (TEOs), which bar suspected jihadi fighters and others from returning to the United Kingdom for up to two years, but declined to say how often.