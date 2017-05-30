Predators might get Fisher back for Final

While Poile is so close he admits that for the first time in franchise history the Predators are not only getting contributions from everyone on the ice but the playoffs breaks that help make a championship run possible.

“Nashville’s really taking on a life of its own”, Laviolette said. “They understand what it is that we’re trying to do here”.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette didn’t seem overly impressed that in guiding his team to a six-game elimination of the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference finals he became only the fourth coach in National Hockey League history to lead three teams to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Preds face the victor of Pittsburgh and Ottawa Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers lost to Laviolette’s Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, while the Kings beat New Jersey in six in 2012.

The fourth American-born coach to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, Laviolette started his journey in 1997 as head coach of the Wheeling Nailers, directing the ECHL club to a 37-24-9 regular-season mark.

This season, the Preds swept top-seeded Chicago and outmuscled the St. Louis Blues before outlasting Anaheim in a war of attrition.

The Nashville Predators are heading to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time in franchise history in no small part thanks to the efforts of a scrappy player from North Vancouver named Colton Sissons. Nick Ritchie got the game-winning goal late in the period and Antione Vermette scored an insurance goal in the third.The Ducks took advantage of their first power play to score with 4:25 left in the second period. It’s a pretty unbelievable feeling and you’re working for that for a long, long time. And that’s what we’ve pretty much done this year, is just all of us tried to go to work and tried to get better. He said he was fortunate that Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile gave him a great group of guys in the locker room that he works with every day. The 23-year-old center was scoreless in the 2016 playoffs and had 10 points in 58 games during the regular season. Obviously I don’t think I even dreamt this moment, scoring a hat trick in a Western Conference clinching game. “We’ve been through some challenges together and we stuck together no matter what, just always believed and here we are”.

“It probably just means that I got fired a lot”, Laviolette has said of the accomplishment. “I’m fortunate to be here working and fortunate (general manager) David Poile gave me a job”.

“I just felt like it was the right thing to do”, Poile said. The singer’s identity is a well-guarded secret.

The crowd was kick-started Monday night by former Tennessee Titans running Eddie George, who revved them into action by whipping a gold towel above his head before the contest.

Fans filled the plaza outside the arena and the park across the street during the game before pouring onto the street lined with honky-tonks to celebrate.

“We basically took 65 goals out of our lineup, which is hard to do”, he said.