Predators’ Peter Laviolette Says Disallowed Goal ‘Changed the Course’ of Game 1

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators are set to each get an important player back for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Then the game started.

“As a group tonight, we weren’t as good as I think our own expectations are”, Sullivan said. Somehow, it got a dramatic game it didn’t deserve. The final count was 26-12 for Nashville.

The Penguins got a break after it appeared that P.K. Subban gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 7:13 of the first period on a shot from the top of the right circle.

It was a classic Subban goal, a laser wrist shot that cleanly beat Pittsburgh’s Matt Murray at 7:13 of the first.

When Carl Hagelin was scratched to make room for Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel in the lineup for Monday’s Game 1 against Nashville, it was a significant vote of confidence for Carter Rowney, who has emerged as a physical force, key penalty killer and effective bottom-six winger in the playoffs as an undrafted 28-year-old rookie.

The next game is Wednesday at 8 p.m.at PPG Paints arena. Their total was bumped to eight after the horn sounded, but it was actually a shot on goal that was added dating back to the first period.

Bettman always gets asked about replay challenges during these sessions and he usually gets aggravated by the inquiries.

“That was the best hockey we played all game”, Maatta said. So when he brought up the subject unprompted on Monday, it was clear that it was a pre-emptive strike.

Still, what’s nearly as unbelievable as the Penguins going more than half of a game without recording a shot is the fact they were able to do that and still come away with a win.

“We just needed one opportunity, one open space and one shot”.

So far five goals have been overturned by coach's challenges or league-initiated video review in the 2017 playoffs. The rule is the rule. Neither he nor San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer challenged a goal for offside or goaltender interference during the 2016 Final.

It was classic National Hockey League. “We felt pretty good about our game even though we were down”, said Fisher, who had two assists.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne allowed four goals on 11 shots.

They had a goal waved off. The Penguins woke up. He better grasped the highs and lows of a back-to-back Cup pursuit when Detroit tried it in 2008 and ’09, where the Red Wings won and then lost to the Penguins. Malkin’s blast came on a 5-on-3 after the Predators committed coincidental minor penalties. But the Penguins came through in the clutch, scoring what would be the winning score late in the game. “Obviously we had that disallowed goal, that sucked, and then they took momentum and scored a few quick ones”.

Chris Kunitz, who scored the double-overtime victor in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final to push the Penguins to this point, faked Rinne and dished to Sheary, camped out near the right post. The crowd was wild and the Predators were reeling.

Or so we thought.

In the third period, with the Penguins still in their defensive shell and unable to get the puck on net, the Predators tied it on goals from Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau.

Shortly after a fan threw a catfish onto the ice – a tradition at home games in Nashville – the Predators scored a power-play goal when Ryan Ellis one-timed a pass from Subban. They started sustaining more pressure, while handcuffing the Penguins’ attack.

After not even needing to shoot the puck to score the third goal with seconds to go in the first period, the Pens didn’t even register a shot in the second, the first time that’s happened in team history in the playoffs.

At times, Pittsburgh seemed very hesitant with the puck in the Nashville zone.

Anyway, Malkin finally ended almost two full minutes of futzing around on the ice with a slapshot that rang off the bottom of Pekka Rinne’s glove, and it was, a little dubiously but inarguably, 1-0.