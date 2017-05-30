Preds encouraged despite Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup Final

Pittsburgh is putting up 3.33 goals per game while allowing 2.70.

Rookie Jake Guentzel scored a tiebreaking goal with 3:17 left on Monday night, and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena.

Nashville goal overruled: At 7:32 of the first period, the Predators appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a slap shot from above the right-wing circle by defenseman P.K. Subban.

“Different era, different circumstances evolve around teams and the structures now, with the salary cap being probably the major issue”, said Mark Messier, the Hall of Fame centre who won back-to-back Cups two times with the Edmonton Oilers.

Game 1 is in Pittsburgh, but that isn’t stopping Predators fans from lining up to watch the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville.

The 37-year-old centerman spent the first six seasons of his National Hockey League career with the Nashville Predators before going on to play with the-then Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars and most recently the Devils. Thus, even though they are rewarded with playing in this final series, they have yet to be rewarded with their goal: the Stanley Cup. The Penguins are at their toughest when all looks against them.

And then things settled down. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

“We understand how hard it is to get here, it’s not easy”, Penguins forward Phil Kessel said at Sunday’s Media Day.

Viktor Arvidsson, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau each scored for the Predators to overcome the deficit, but it was Rinne’s sterling.941 save percentage that was damaged the most in Game 1. Rinne stopped just seven shots. The next shot he faced was Guentzel’s goal with 3:17 to play.

“It was a different game”, Rinne said. “We showed a lot of character and I felt we played a great game”. But Laviolette wouldn’t go beyond that, in keeping with the secrecy that team executives take to high levels during the playoffs for fear of giving their opponents an advantage.

Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary and Bonino scored in the first for Pittsburgh before Ryan Ellis broke through for Nashville in the second to make it 3-1. Matt Murray made 23 saves. Rinne entered the game with a.941 save percentage and a 1.70 goals against average in the playoffs. But the goal was overturned and ruled offside after the first coach’s challenge in a Final game.

“I don’t think I want to get into it really“, Fleury said. Pittsburgh then put the contest away on an empty-netter from Bonino in the waning minutes. Sheary struck 1:05 after Malkin’s goal, converting a wide-open look from the side of the net. “That’s the way it happens, and you’ve just got to move on”.

“As bad as it seemed, we still found a way to get back into it”, Predators’ captain Mike Fisher said.

The Predators are big underdogs, but this is hockey and anything can happen. “When our guys go into the lineup, they’re ready to play”.

The Penguins made Nashville pay for committing two penalties in the same sequence.

Even on nights when they blow a three-goal lead, they go an entire period (and then some) without registering a single shot and the opponent is fresher, quicker and, for long stretches, demonstrably better. Guentzel’s shot changed everything. “We just have to stay positive”.