Prepared to leave EU without a Brexit deal, says Theresa May

On Friday, a YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed the lead for the ruling Conservative Party narrowed to 5 percentage points over the Labour Party.

“The June 8 United Kingdom election is approaching, and the polls suggest a tighter race than anyone expected, including most of all Prime Minister May”, said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at BBH, said in a note on Monday.

Their differing stances could set the tone for what both Britain and the European Union expect will be two years of hard talks on everything from how much cash should be paid upon exit, to border arrangements for migrants, goods and services.

Urging voters to get behind her so she can push through Brexit, she said: “Those negotiations will start just 11 days after polling day and there won’t be any putting it off”.

The pound rose sharply after May in April called a snap election for June 8, on hopes she could capitalize on the strong support in the polls and increase the Tories’ majority in parliament. “We have to be prepared to walk out”, she said to applause during a Sky News interview on Monday.

But, Corbyn set out a different approach.

“There’s going to be a deal”, he said.

Barely two weeks ago, May was on course to win a landslide parliamentary majority but her campaign was derailed by unpopular plans to make the elderly pay more for their care.

Whether we were for or against Brexit, most of us want to make sure that it is successful.

At a campaign event on Tuesday she is expected to warn that the European Union has taken an aggressive stance to the negotiations, and that she needs the strong endorsement of the British public to fight for a good divorce deal.