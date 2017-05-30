Pres. Trump hails heroes at Arlington

The president participated in the somber, annual observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

President Trump accepts a rose by Alison Malachowski, whose son Marine Staff Sgt. James Malachowski was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery. After his speech, Trump visited Robert Kelly’s grave in Section 60 of the cemetery. The younger Kelly was a Marine killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

Trump walked among the white marble headstones and greeted families who were at the cemetery to remember the nation’s war dead.

Trump called on Americans to look into the eyes of people who had lost loved ones in the military and thank them for their sacrifice.

Brittany Jacobs (left) watches as her 6-year-old son Christian meets President Trump in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery.

Joining Trump was Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier played host at his residence to more than 200 motorcycle riders as part of Project Hero, an organization for veterans and first responders.

Donald Trump made his first Memorial Day remarks as president, paying tribute Monday to fallen USA service members, and thanking their families for their sacrifice. He will deliver remarks at Memorial Day Ceremonies in Milwaukee and Madison Monday. Bob Dole of Kansas, who sat in the audience at the ceremony, thanking Dole for his service in World War II.

Kelly led the U.S. Southern Command and lost his son, Robert Kelly, who stepped on a land mine on a Marine patrol in Afghanistan.

Secretary Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is getting ready for his fifth military deployment. And Kelly’s son-in-law Jake is a wounded warrior.

Before the remarks, Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, touching it for a long moment before stepping away. The playing of “Taps” echoed as he placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

President Trump took to Twitter on Memorial Day honoring service men and women, but also added a 40-character message for North Korea. “We only hope that every day we can prove worthy, not only of their sacrifice, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind”.

“Thank you for joining us as we honor the courageous warriors who gave their lives for ours – spending their last moments on this earth in defense of this great country and its people”, Trump said.

President Donald Trump is preparing his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump said. “I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free”.

Trump previewed the address Saturday before he flew home from Italy, the final stop on his first trip overseas since taking office.