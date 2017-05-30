Trump’s speech likely disappointed leaders who had hoped for a public commitment from the USA president to NATO’s security guarantees, which he called into question during his presidential campaign previous year when he said he would check a country’s defence spending before coming to its aid. Trump also used his time to express his support for a “NATO of the future” that “would be even stronger than it is today, especially from the threat of terrorism”.

But just as in the US, hiking military spending is a political decision that depends on elected legislatures and supportive citizens who are far more likely to respond to positive calls for collective investment than scolding from a president who is particularly unpopular in Europe.

FILE – In this May 25, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels.

First, a quick note about what has proven to be the most contentious part of the speech-or, more accurately, its most contentious omission. Moreover, no such intent was registered after the U.S. Senate ratified the documents bringing Montenegro into the alliance. Thus, every US president has had broad discretionary authority to determine the action he “deems necessary” to “restore and maintain” the security of the North Atlantic area.

“I’m disappointed that the President failed to reaffirm America’s commitment to Article 5”, the release stated.

President Donald Trump on Thursday intensified his accusations that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies were not spending enough on defense and warned of more attacks like this week’s Manchester bombing unless the alliance did more to stop militants. For some of the European leaders, testing Mr Trump seemed to be as important as finding common ground with him. But it has also been the institution of choice for the United States and its Western allies in combating the threats of the 21st Century, now playing a role in cyberspace, missile defense, counter-piracy, and the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups – not to mention the continuing defense of its members’ territory. How this will play out in the complicated tangle of U.S. -Russia-Europe relations is unclear. And then there’s President Trump. “I want to tell you that it is natural for the president of the United States to be in the first row”. The White House made some moves to mitigate the damage left by that remark, but as it also failed to stop repeated leaks to the press concerning intelligence gathered by US allies, officials didn’t, or couldn’t, do enough. More problematic, especially to Russian Federation, are the memberships of the three Baltic states, which were part of the former Soviet Union.

Leaders of seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration more time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.

Russia, the subject of so much controversy for Trump at home, also shadowed his European tour. Moscow can not be happy with that.

The biggest idea of Trump’s trip was to reorient USA foreign policy in the Middle East against Iran.

“Well, now we’ve seen just what the president of a world power thinks of that”, he said, adding, “The problem isn’t what Trump did. Right now we don’t have a position”.

While Trump’s words were – as per his style – considered “blunt” and “direct” in many media reports, two facts remain, though they are both ignored by those same media reports: Trump was correct and his remarks are largely beside the point. Undoubtedly, Brussels, Moscow and other capitals will continue to press for clarifications in the weeks to come.