President Trump Condemns Killing Of Pair Who Tried To Stop Racist Rant

“Our prayers are w/ them”, Trump said in a Twitter message before taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.Trump’s tweet came days after the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the president to condemn the OR rampage and speak out against what the advocacy group sees as a rising tide of anti-Islamic sentiment. “I wish we would hear you say these names, or even just tweet them”, Rather wrote Sunday in an open letter to the president, which was shared more than 150,000 times.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia, and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”, Mangum said. Anti-Muslim incidents increased more than 50 percent in the United States previous year, it said.

Mangum told KPTV that she and her 17-year-old friend were riding the train when Christian started yelling at them.

“He never disrespected me”, Clark said, but added that he changed after he got out of prison.

Dan Rather, the former TV news anchor, said on Facebook that the men “were fearless Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist”.

US President Donald Trump condemned the hate crime in Portland, Oregon, where two men were stabbed to death while trying to stop a man from delivering an anti-Muslim rant at two women on a train.

The mother of one of the girls who was the target of a hate-filled rant against Muslims on a Portland train has said she is overwhelmed with gratitude and sadness for the strangers who were stabbed to death when they came to her daughter’s defense. “He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should just kill ourselves”. He had graduated from Portland’s Reed College with a degree in economics previous year and had just begun his career working at an environmental consulting agency.

A third man, 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, was wounded and hospitalised.

Hudson’s daughter said in the video that the best thing people can do for her right now is give her family privacy while they process the attack. Immediately after the stabbings, CAIR National Executive Nihad Awad said Trump has stirred up bigotry and racism “through his numerous statements, policies and appointments that have negatively impacted minority communities”.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with two cases of aggravated murder, one case of attempted murder, two cases of second-degree intimidation (threatening a person due to their race, color, religion or sexual orientation) and one case of felony possession of a restricted weapon. Suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive also had video from the April 29 march showing Christian.

The FBI said it’s too early to say whether the slayings qualify as a federal hate crime. “You will always be our hero”. “We didn’t want him with us”, Gibson said.