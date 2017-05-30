At a Group of Seven summit in the resort town of Taormina on the island of Sicily, Trump refused to entreaties from the other six allies to maintain USA support for the Paris climate agreement, insisting he needed more time to make up his mind. In Brussels, various other parties also lead the meeting. The decision may have been based on the continued stream of news reports from Washington during his overseas jaunt about the ongoing FBI investigation into his campaign’s contacts with Russian Federation.

On Friday the Washington Post reported senior advisor Jared Kushner spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the USA about setting up secret communications with Moscow.

In a press conference in Sicily, Saturday, advisers H.R. McMaster and Gary Cohn declined to comment on new revelations about Jared Kushner’s communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak (SER’-gay KISS-lee-yak).

Kushner was a trusted Trump adviser previous year, overseeing the campaign’s digital strategy, and remains an influential confidant within the White House as does his wife, Ivanka Trump. Instead of following presidential tradition by making his global debut in a neighboring democracy like Canada or Mexico, Trump flew to Saudi Arabia, the repressive desert kingdom.

And after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump moved on to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and undoubtedly brought the message that even the dozens of Muslim leaders gathered in Riyadh agree that the time has come, finally, for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. In essence, the president promised not to subject this Arab autocracy to the harsh words and ambivalent defense commitment that he offered days later to the leaders of Britain, France and Germany. That’s being taken as a criticism of Trump, but I suspect Trump would agree with her.

Backing out of the climate accord had been a central plank of Trump’s campaign and aides have been exploring whether they can adjust the framework of the deal even if they don’t opt out entirely.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said that her nation could no longer “completely depend” on the U.S.as a reliable partner.

In order to wind up his European tour, Mr Trump participated G-7 summit in Italy; it was not a success either: Mr Trump says that he needs more time to think about the Paris Agreement, agreed in 2015, before fully committing to it. Trump also failed to mention Russian Federation, which remains NATO’s raison d’etre in the eyes of most Europeans.

And in Brussels, NATO leaders chafed at Trump’s lecture, which did not acknowledge member states’ recent increases in military spending nor did it include a reaffirmed USA commitment to the alliance’s mutual defense pledge, in light of Trump’s disparaging comments about the alliance during his campaign.

“The US is now paying much more than any other nation and that is not fair to the United States or the United States taxpayer”.

He also told troops they’re “going to be doing a lot of winning”.

During his election campaign Mr Trump threatened customs duties in retaliation for Germany’s trade surplus with the U.S., saying it owed “vast sums of money” to the USA and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović claims that Croatia will have a detailed plan by the end of the year on how to reach the target of 2 percent GDP defence spending by 2024.

Instead, he got in a golf cart and the American president’s mini-motorcade drove the route alone, Trump once more having charted his own course. His lawyer said Kushner will co-operate with investigators. He says the final document reflects that other countries respect the US decision to take more time before making a final decision.

“His rhetoric and actions suggest he does not consider it a priority to build good and engaging relations with allies the U.S.so far considered its most important ones”, research director Daniela Schwarzer of the German Council of Foreign Relations told Reuters.

His policy agenda has run into road blocks. The GOP health care bill that passed the House faces uncertain prospects in the Senate, after a Congressional Budget Office analysis that it would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured by 2026.