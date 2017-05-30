President Trump hails heroes at Arlington National Cemetery

Veterans, families and the state’s top political leaders gathered at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Monday to honor those Minnesotans who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of their nation.

“It’s one of the harder days”, he said. Hundreds turned out for the ceremony.

“Everyone is more in tune with veterans, more so than when I was in the service”, he said. I don’t say that with hyperbole. Service members stood and proudly sang along as the songs for their respective branches played. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He died in a 1995 plane crash.

But Senator Williams says he believes the holiday is about more than just loss. “It gives me chills to be able to be here and pay tribute to our fallen service members”. He died in 2010 and was recently transferred to the cemetery. “And Memorial is for those who have died in service of the military”. “Flying was his thing”.

Or Patriot Guard Rider David Engelhardt, who was one of many who rolled across the grounds with American flags in tow. The foundation raises money and awareness about the history of the veterans who have served the United States.

A good number of people on Twitter found this inappropriate, and took issue with Trump adopting what appeared to be such a celebratory, joyous attitude during a Memorial Day event.

Wanda and Ed Frappier have attended numerous Memorial Day programs at the park.

“All our products are unique pieces of art that are signed, dated and numbered by the artist, Gerrad Vickers, a Former US Serviceman”, said the spokesperson of the Iron Flag Company. From every imaginable walk of life.

Kristin Lukow’s father served with the Air Force in Vietnam.

“Today it is awesome how Americans feel about the men and women who serve in the military and the men and women who have served in the military”, Coffman said. Each was loved. Each was grieved.

“We always went to the cemetery on Memorial Day and decorated the graves”, Jones said. It also is the group that oversees the memorial at Triad Park. A large American flag draped the casket in front of the podium where people spoke.

President Donald Trump has visited a section of Arlington National Cemetery where USA military members killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried. Kevin and Sandy Lucas of Greensboro, a Gold Star family, placed the tags Monday. “I lost him in 2016 and my brother was in the Marines, so it’s just something I feel I needed to be here”, said resident Edna Nixon.

President Trump and vice president Pence consoled grieving mom Alison Malachowksi, whose son Jimmy died in battle. “We’re paying to tribute to all those deceased veterans”.

GVMC Director Russell Feagin asked people to stop by headstones and read names out loud of veterans who served. “Lot of those guys saved our lives”.