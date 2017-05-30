President Trump Has Full Confidence in Jared Kushner

Former members of America’s intelligence community are plumbing the depths of their reservoir of metaphors to express distress over news that the president’s son-in-law tried setting up a secret communication channel with Russian Federation.

Both The Wall Street Journal – on Friday – and the Washington daily, on Sunday, reported that Trump is planning a big shakeup in the White House, including possibly dismissing or reducing the role of Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on”, Clapper said.

Trump has called the Russian Federation inquiry a “witch hunt” and the talk of a collusion “a total hoax”, although he also has hedged his denials when it comes to those around him.

His remarks came after recent reports that Kushner sought to create the secret communications link with Moscow as he met with the Kremlin’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, early last December.

What is in dispute is why. He has told friends that he and his wife, Ivanka, have made no long-term commitment to remain by Trump’s side, saying they would review every six months whether to return to private life in NY. A Trump surrogate, Rick Santorum, said the goal was just getting the Russians to back away from their alliance with Iran. What that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner.

Kushner’s dealings with Russia have drawn the attention of FBI agents conducting an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a person familiar with the inquiry who also spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. And he says he wants it to be “the best anywhere”.

“We have back-channel communications with a number, any number of countries, no I would not be concerned about it”, said McMaster.

“If you’re devising a secret comms plan with the Russians – to avoid your own government hearing your intentions – your loyalty is not to the U.S”.

Some critics have called for Kushner’s security clearance to be revoked, others say he should temporarily step aside while his ties to Moscow are being reviewed. The article said Kushner sought to set up a secret line of communication with Russian Federation during the presidential transition.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

And on Thursday evening, the Democratic National Committee called for Kushner’s security clearance to be suspended. The document warns of the consequences for failing to disclose a relevant contact: “Knowingly falsifying or concealing a material fact is a felony which may result in fines and/or up to five years imprisonment”. “Kushner’s security clearance should be suspended until the FBI’s findings are complete”. Some argue he could face worse trouble than that.

Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and worldwide responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

Kushner made his secret communications proposal on December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in NY, according to intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by U.S. officials, the Post reported late Friday.

The form itself appears to leave some room for interpretation.

“You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?”

Ivanka Trump is “proud” of what her husband accomplished on the President’s first foreign trip, per the official.