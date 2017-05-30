President Trump marks Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery

US President Donald Trump offered a solemn tribute to America’s service members during a Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring those who gave their lives in war and those serving in defence of the country.

Trump was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and preceded at the podium by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 29, 2017, during a Memorial Day ceremony.

The president also thanked Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, whose son Robert was killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

“To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him”. Andrew D. Byers, a Green Beret officer killed in action in Afghanistan past year. “Though they were here only a brief time before God called them home, their legacy will endure forever”. “We stand in awe of your son and his courageous sacrifice”, Trump told David and Rose Byers, the parents.

“Every time you see the sun rise over this blessed land, please know your fearless sons and daughters pushed away the knife and delivered for us all that great and glorious dawn”, Trump said.

There were many wreath-laying ceremonies across the country in honor of Memorial Day, including here in the Midlands.

President Trump yesterday paid tribute to America’s war dead, as well as three men who were attacked attempting to protect two women during an anti-Muslim tirade on a train in OR last week.

A somber Trump, clad in a dark blue suit buttoned over a light blue striped tie, placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery, and paused for several seconds with his eyes closed, and his hands still on the wreath, before stepping back and standing at attention while a U.S. Army bugler played taps just a few feet away.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Ricky John Best were stabbed to death in Portland, Ore., as they tried to stop Jeremy Joseph Christian from harassing two women, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

Veteran Brandy Canagee said that Memorial Day is always bittersweet.

