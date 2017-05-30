President Trump’s Communication Director Mike Dubke Resigns From White House

Dubke was originally brought in to be communications director when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked to focus on the briefing job and drop the time-consuming obligations of the job.

Dubke was a last-minute addition to the administration following the resignation of Jason Miller, who served on Trump’s campaign.

The resignation is the first sign of a massive shakeup of President Donald Trump’s communications team, reportedly forthcoming following a disastrous week in which his administration failed to contain the fallout from a number of damaging reports.

His May 18 resignation came almost three months to the day that he was reported to have accepted the job as co-pilot of the White House press and communications shop on February 17.

The move could be the first in a series of staff changes in the White House, rumored since the pressure has turned up in the investigations into possible collusion between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign during the election. The communications director oversees the White House messaging and promotes its agenda.

Dubke previously was a Republican strategist who founded Crossroads Media and had long ties to party establishment figures, including strategist Karl Rove.