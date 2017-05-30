President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, Belgium on May 25, 2017.

Trump’s nine-day, five-stop worldwide tour resulted in few tangible policy achievements.

Put it all together, though, and the sense emerges of a president aggressively, if somewhat awkwardly, trying to assert himself on the world stage – with mixed success depending on his audience.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker even joked at the end of a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying “I hope he hasn’t tweeted about me”.

During his speech before the American service members in Sicily, Trump thanked the military crowd that stood before him and praised them as “patriots who keep the fires of liberty burning”.

That came on the heels of a straight-faced greeting from the pontiff. “Very different from 2009 where (former U.S. president Barack) Obama felt the need to pull our missile defence from Central Europe, put the transit of goods to Afghanistan though Russian Federation so they collected all money from that”, Volker argued.

Speaking to Trump’s visit to the NATO headquarters, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was quick to praise the responsiveness of NATO to Trump’s comments and criticisms regarding a shared commitment among NATO allies to fight violence and conflict, particularly with the 2% of GDP commitment.

Yet he refused to support a joint statement ending the G-7 summit.

Instead, he got in a golf cart and the American president’s mini-motorcade drove the route alone, Trump once more having charted his own course. Later, a number of the leaders surrounded Trump, some laughing as they listened.

Trump’s longtime lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, has joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying Russian Federation investigations. In this trip, President Trump and his surrogates pointed out that he will be visiting centers of three global Abrahamic faiths, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

Even when authorized, however, top officials in the Trump White House frequently request anonymity to brief reporters “on background”, meaning their names will not be disclosed.

Trump seemed to have a much better time in Riyadh than Brussels.

“To have to reaffirm something by the very nature of being here and speaking at a ceremony about it is nearly laughable”, said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

BRUSSELS/BERLIN Author JK Rowling called US President Donald Trump a “tiny, little man” on Thursday after a video of him pushing Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic was picked up by the social media.

During the Monica Lewinsky investigation, the Clinton White House brought on a dedicated group of lawyers and a created a separate media operation to handle investigation-related inquiries so they didn’t completely subsume the president’s agenda.

A different kind of hand-clasping – or lack thereof – also sparked chatter during the trip.

It is against this backdrop that the occasion of an “America First” president embarking on his first foreign visit to Europe should be understood.

At a red-carpet welcome in Israel, Trump reached out to grab his wife’s hand but she appeared to slap his hand away.

Glass said the interactions left people wondering: “What is that going on in that relationship?” European leaders have been pressuring Trump to stay in the accord during their meetings with him this week, arguing that America’s leadership on climate is crucial.

Beyond the rhetoric, Trump’s body language also confounded his hosts.

“He did not make a decision not to say it”, his national security adviser Gen HR McMaster said, insisting that Trump’s participation in a ceremony to unveil a memorial to 9/11 was an implicit endorsement of Article 5.

When Trump told an Israeli delegation that he had just gotten back from the Middle East – which Jerusalem is clearly part of – Dermer instinctively reacted to the flub by putting his palm to his forehead.