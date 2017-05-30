President Zuma Congratulates Iranian President

Iran’s newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Iran’s relationship with the U.S.is a “curvy road”, and called President Donald Trump’s summit in Saudi Arabia this past weekend “just a show”.

Also Monday, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said their countries want to work with Iran following Rouhani’s re-election but are pressing Tehran to keep to the nuclear deal and to help de-escalate Mideast conflicts.

The local election reinforced the vote for moderation that Iranians cast in re-electing Rouhani, whose main achievement in his first term was to steer his nation out of isolation through by reaching a nuclear accord with world powers.

The remarks by Iranian Foreign Ministry officials came in response to Trump’s recent anti-Tehran remarks in Riyadh and his arms sale deal with the Saudis.

Meanwhile, Rouhani described Trump’s summit with Arab leaders on Sunday as “just a show with no practical or political value of any kind”.

In his first press conference after confirming his victory in last Friday elections, Rouhani defined the Saudi Arabia people as a friend, whom, he assured, we have always wanted, and he said to trust that the government of the Al-Saud monarchy “will choose the right path ‘”. At the same time, the United States of America imposed new sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile program and said it was continuing to review Iran’s adherence to the 2015 nuclear accord. “Those who are advising the Americans are unfortunately rulers who deviate America with unsound advice or buy some influence in the USA with their money”.

‘Hopefully, things will settle down… so we could pass more accurate judgments, ‘ Rouhani said.

Hassan Rouhani is still hoping that Europe will not adopt the same attitude as Donald Trump towards the Islamic Republic of Iran. “Foreign Policy or simply milking Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of $480 billion?” he wrote on Twitter.

Rouhani was responding to Trump’s controversial statements he made during a visit to Israel on May 22.

Mr Trump began a trip to Israel on Monday by saying that it shared a “common cause” with its Arab neighbours in “the threat posed by Iran”.

Touching upon the regional issues Rouhani said that no one can ignore Iran’s role in fight against terrorists in the region. “Iran has stood by their side and continues to do so”, he said.

He also noted that Iran, Russia and Turkey along with other countries can accelerate Astana talks to bring peace, stability and welfare to the region. “American officials should know that whenever we need to technically test a missile, we will do so and will not wait for their permission”.