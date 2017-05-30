Proposed laptop ban on flights may expand

When asked on Fox News Sunday whether he would expand the ban, which now applies to flights from 10 cities in Muslim-majority countries, Kelly said he might, adding that a “real threat” exists.

“There are numerous threats to aviation”.

The rules as they exist now stem from a ban implemented in March, stating that electronic devices such as laptops and tablets would be prohibited as carry-on items from US-bound flights from eight Muslism-majority countries on the controversial “travel ban” list.

The new regulation bans passengers from bringing laptops, tablets and cameras larger than cell phones into the cabin. He said no decision had been made as to the timing of any ban.

Asked whether the government would expand such measures nationwide, Kelly said: “We might, and likely will”.

Last week, TSA said it was it was preparing for a record number of passengers at airports this summer, as many as 2.5 million passengers per day.

Attacks on airplanes are the “hardest to do but the biggest payoff for these people”, Kelly said, apparently referring to the terrorist groups motivating the current crackdown on in-flight electronics.

“I certainly would not want to fly with that many lithium batteries checked-in and bouncing around, likely not secured well”, wrote another user of FlyerTalk, a large online air traveler’s forum.

“I think it’s darn close to treason”, Kelly said. “It’s real”, the secretary said.

American authorities are preparing to potentially ban portable computers on all flights heading for the United States (US) owing to a “genuine threat”.

On Friday, Kelly had also told Fox News that if most people knew the security threats to the U.S., they would “never leave the house”.

The US government later said it had “evaluated intelligence” pointing towards terrorists “aggressively pursuing” methods for carrying out foreign attacks, with the United Kingdom government adding that the measures were “necessary, effective, and proportionate”. Some 3,250 a week are expected this summer between European Union countries and the United States, according to aviation industry figures.

Countries affected by that rule are Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

As it stands now, there’s no indication as to when a more expansive travel ban might be implemented, if at all.