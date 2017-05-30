Putin denies Russia meddled in French election; defends talk with Le Pen

France’s newly elected president, Emmanuel Macron, came out of his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russian Federation on Monday with a message of stark challenge, on issues including human rights, war crimes, and election interference.

Mr Macron, in office just three weeks, was more direct than Mr Putin. “We need strong cooperation because we have a joint priority, which is the fight against terrorism”.

At the news conference, Putin said he and Macron had not discussed the topic of election meddling, but rejected allegations that Russian Federation attempted to influence France’s vote.

And both leaders agreed they don’t want Syria – where Russian Federation is propping up the government of President Bashar Assad – to collapse into a failed state.

Before becoming president this month, Mr Macron accused Russian Federation of pursuing “a hybrid strategy combining military intimidation and an information war”.

The two leaders agreed to work together more closely to combat terrorism around the globe.

The pair also discussed the Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its encroachment on neighbouring Ukraine as well as allegations of Russian meddling in France’s presidential campaign. They held a banner “Stop homophobia in Chechnya” at a square in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“There is a clear red line on our side: the use of chemical weapons by anyone”, Mr Macron said.

He did not specify what form such reprisals could take, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking IS targets as part of an global coalition.

In answering a reporter’s question, Macron minced no words in explaining why his campaign team had shut out two Russian-associated news organizations, Russia Today and Sputnik.

“I will not give an inch on this”. “Let’s tell things like they are: Russia Today and Sputnik didn’t behave like organs of the press and journalists, they behaved like organs of influence and mendacious propaganda”. “If Madame Le Pen asked to meet us, why would we want to refuse her?”

Mr Macron’s aides also claimed that Russian groups launched hacking attacks on his campaign.

Putin denied that Moscow meddled in France’s presidential election and said he didn’t intend to influence the vote by meeting with Le Pen. On Monday, he defended that gesture as simple good manners, saying it would have been unusual to rebuff Le Pen’s Russia-friendly overtures.

“Do you think that we are ignorant of the results of the elections? Besides, that is nearly impossible”, he said.

The newly elected president said the fierce handshake during their first official meeting on Thursday was “a moment of truth”, in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

Monday’s meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven’s summit over the weekend where relations with Russian Federation were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.

Putin said: “They wanted to do like in France, but a bit better”.

The body language Monday was good.

France’s youngest ever president made a successful debut on the world stage last week, holding his own against Mr Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels and winning plaudits from his peers at a G7 summit in Italy.

The meeting took place on the 300th anniversary of Russian Tsar Peter the Great’s visit to Versailles.

Analysts say the visit to Paris offers Putin an opportunity to improve ties with France that had steadily deteriorated in the closing months of Francois Hollande’s presidency. And on that subject, I very precisely pointed out to President Putin the expectation of France.

At 120 meters long by 13 meters wide (394 feet long by 43 feet wide), the Gallery of Great Battles is Versailles’ largest room.

Macron, nearly lecturing Putin, couldn’t resist the opportunity to hammer home a message.

“We are ready to receive any person, always”, he said.

Leicester reported from Paris.