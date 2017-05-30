Putin, Macron meet in Versailles

After their meeting in Versailles, France, Macron said he has “some disagreements” with his Russian counterpart but they discussed them openly in a “frank exchange of views”.

The meeting, taking place about two weeks after Macron’s inauguration, is seen as a symbolic step, but no breakthrough is expected, analysts told dpa. Putin bet – wrongly – on Macron’s far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, hosting her at the Kremlin in March, before Macron then handily beat her.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Russian Federation was dissatisfied with the current level of political contacts and that the meeting “is very important for both Russian Federation and France”.

Le Pen is now seeking a seat in the National Assembly, one of 573 National Front candidates running in France’s June 11 and 18 parliamentary elections, more than any other party, officials claim. On the eve of the vote, Macron’s campaign suffered a massive cyberattack that it compared with the hacking of candidate Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign previous year. USA intelligence agencies have blamed that operation on the Russian Government.

Reports blamed the hack on Russian-affiliated groups involved in the theft of the Clinton campaign emails.

Speaking after talks with French president Emmanuel Macron today, he said Moscow did not try to influence the French vote.

Following their first face-to-face meeting in Versailles, the French President’s full-on blast at the state news agency Sputnik and broadcaster Russia Today came at a news conference with the Russian President standing at his side. “The issue has not been raised”.

Despite failing to back up the accusations with any links or accurately attributed quotes, En Marche! squarely blocked RT journalists from Macron’s headquarters during the two rounds of the election, not responding to the accreditation requests from RT and RT France. “Relationships are always the same”.

“When press outlets spread defamatory untruths they’re no longer journalists”.

“I don’t envisage (his) departure”, she said. “Elections are the decisions of sovereign people”.

Before becoming president this month, Mr Macron accused Russian Federation of pursuing “a hybrid strategy combining military intimidation and an information war”.

Putin is on a France visit after Macron invited him to inaugurate a major exhibition on France-Russia ties.

Macron also said he wanted France to “strengthen” its “partnership with Russia” in the fight against ISIS in Syria, adding that the use of chemical weapons would draw an “immediate response” from France, according to the BBC. Russian Federation defended Syria saying Syria did not use chemical weapons and the toxic substances released were stored by rebels where the Syrian forces carried an air strike. A suspected chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib city on April 4 killed around 100 people after which the U.S. had launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on a Syrian airbase it thought was used to launch the chemical attack. “It would be unusual for us to refuse her”, he said.

He said that any use of such weapons in Syria would lead to “reprisals” from France – without specifying exactly what form they would take.

Assad has denied his government used chemical weapons.

Putin told reporters that Western sanctions against Russian Federation were doing nothing to solve the Ukrainian conflict.

France has taken a firm line against Moscow over Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

The Kremlin and RT itself have rejected allegations of meddling in the election. We have evoked the case of LGBT people in Chechnya and NGOs in Russian Federation.

Macron also brought up LGBT rights in Chechnya, saying he would be “constantly vigilant on these issues”.

Monday’s meeting – during which Macron and Putin were also scheduled to tour an exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of Russian Czar Peter the Great’s trip to Paris – was scheduled to discuss weighty topics, including the crises in Syria and Ukraine.

Macron had name-checked Putin in an interview this weekend, suggesting that he knew how to deal with such leaders.

“I reminded him of the importance for France of the respect of all peoples and all minorities, all sensibilities in civil society”, Macron said of Putin. “That’s how you make yourself respected”.