Putin to meet with Saudi Arabia’s defense minister

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who together have worked to cut oil production, are to meet in Moscow late on Tuesday.

According to Al-Arabiya news agency, Muhammad bin Salman and Vladimir Putin will discuss bilateral relations, as well as issues related to Syria and Iran.

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s trip to Moscow follows the visit of Donald Trump in Riyadh.

Al-Rossi said there is a mutual desire to enhance cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow on all levels, and in line with the vision of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Putin to achieve the benefit of both people and to strengthen security and stability in the region. In addition, Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia may discuss cooperation in third countries. The visit is scheduled for the 30th of May, Al Arabiya reports. Upon completion of his visit to Russian Federation, the second crown Prince will leave for Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed at a conference call with reporters their meeting would take place later on Tuesday.