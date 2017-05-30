Putin visits France for talks; Macron does not give an inch

VERSAILLES, France French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were agreed the time was right for a new round of peace talks on Ukraine.

The highly symbolic meeting in the sumptuous setting of the Palace of Versailles was aimed at defining the two leaders’ personal relationship after tension and mistrust during the French presidential election campaign and suggestions Russian Federation had sought to meddle in the French democratic process.

And the AP notes that on Monday, he did not hesitate to say two Russian media outlets, Sputnik and Russia Today, acted as spreaders of “propaganda” during the campaign.

The Russian strongman, who hosted Macron’s far-right rival Marine Le Pen for talks during the election race, also shrugged off allegations that Russian hackers infiltrated Macron’s campaign.

“On the issue of Syria, Macron, whose nation supports removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said he would work with Putin to determine the best course of action in the country”. The meeting took place on the 300th anniversary of Russian Tsar Peter the Great’s visit to Versailles.

“Maybe they were Russian hackers, maybe they were not”, he said, dismissing the claims as unsubstantiated.

Putin told reporters that Macron had not broached the subject of the cyberattack in their talks on Monday.

“President Putin pointed out moreover that he had actually taken some initiatives with regard to the LGBT population in Chechnya and is trying to get to the bottom of what is happening”.

Progress in Syria “will happen by a joint effort, which today we laid the foundations for”, Macron said. Moscow has denied all allegations of meddling.

Leading up to the election, Putin had expressly backed Macron’s opponent, Marine Le Pen, leader of the staunchly anti-immigrant National Front.

Speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Macron accused the two outlets, Russia Today and Sputnik, of spreading fake news. Macron said. “I believe we’ve had an extremely frank and direct exchange”.

The venue for the exhibit and Putin’s visit was the sumptuous Palace of Versailles, west of Paris.

Macron made no mention of Western sanctions on Russian Federation over Ukraine, though Putin repeated Moscow’s view that their continued enforcement would not help stabilize the situation in Ukraine’s east.

“They behaved like deceitful propaganda”, said Macron.

Mr Macron said he, Mr Putin and the leaders of Germany and Ukraine would meet soon for talks, “which will allow us to make a complete evaluation of the situation”.

The leaders’ first handshakes – relatively brief and cordial – after Putin climbed out of his limousine at Versailles were far less macho than Macron’s now famous who-will-blink-first handshake showdown with President Donald Trump when the two leaders met for the first time last week.

Human Rights Watch said in a new report last week that high-level officials in Russia’s Chechnya humiliated inmates during visits to detention facilities where gay people were allegedly held and tortured. For Putin, the invitation by France’s youngest-ever elected leader offered the opportunity to mend strained relations.

Macron is the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the Group of Seven summit over the weekend, where relations with Russian Federation were a key topic.