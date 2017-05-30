Rabada sparks England slump in third ODI

Jonny Bairstow helped to spare the embarrassment, but there proved no way back into the match after England crashed to 20 for six in the first five overs – the worst ever start to a one-day worldwide fixture.

JP Duminy and AB de Villiers‚ and their unbroken stand of 55‚ took the visitors home with 21.1 overs remaining.

Bairstow (51) shared half-century stands with David Willey and then debutant Toby Roland-Jones, but too much damage had already been done when England, put in under cloud cover, came badly unstuck against Kagiso Rabada (four for 39) and Wayne Parnell (three for 43). It was the first time six wickets had been taken inside the opening five overs of an ODI.

They put down six catches on Saturday‚ but their only blemish on Monday was the hard chance De Kock spilled off Keshav Maharaj for Jake Ball’s wicket.

South Africa begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday.

An overcast morning and a green-tinged pitch meant it was no surprise when de Villiers opted to field first upon winning the toss.

“We had a lot to play for today, and there are some encouraging signs”, de Villiers said.

As it turned out, the Proteas only needed a mere five overs to have England six down.

England continued to try to attack their way out of trouble, and paid further price with two more wickets in the same over.

Left-arm spinner Maharaj took three for 25 in 6.1 overs.

The fifth ball of the match saw Rabada strike when Jason Roy edged a good length ball to Hashim Amla at first slip.

That was the end of the fourth over and next ball Alex Hales, trying to drive Rabada, got an outside edge to Amla and England were 15 for four.

Eoin Morgan’s team made a dismal start with Rababa claiming three wickets in one over.

He showed his class by cover-driving Rabada and cutting fast bowler Morne Morkel for well-struck boundaries.

But Roland-Jones bagged a maiden global wicket when Amla dragged a pull on to his stumps to end an opening stand of 95.