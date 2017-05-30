Racing world reacts to the dramatic 2017 Indianapolis 500

It was a giddy day for Alonso, who delivered the polished performance expected of a former F1 world champion until his car’s failure, running up front and even leading for 27 laps of the race won by Japan’s Takuma Sato.

Takuma Sato, of Japan, celebrates winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2017 in Indianapolis. It happened, just not by the one some expected.

The man of the night was Takuma Sato, victor of the 101st running of the Greatest Spectacle in racing. “One of them came through”.

It was only the second IndyCar victory for Sato, who won driving for A.J. Foyt in Long Beach in 2013  a span of 74 races.

Added Sato about the popularity of his victory in Japan: This is going to be mega big. “So whether it was the first attempt or eighth attempt or you had a drama in the past, it doesn’t really matter”.

“I do feel after 2012 that I really needed to correct something I left over”, Sato said. Alonso had led 27 laps of the race and showed himself to be a real contender at the Indianapolis 500 so long as his vehicle worked. The best previous finish by a Japanese driver was fifth by Tora Takagi in 2003. An Andretti driver has now won the 500 five times overall dating to 2005 with the late Dan Wheldon. “It was so close“. It will not be the first time I do restarts, pitstops; all these kinds of things. They worked really hard to get us here,  said Andretti. “We lacked that straight line speed for the last laps”. We had gotten a little loose but they had dialed it in..

Ed Jones finished a career-best third and was followed by Max Chilton and Tony Kanaan, the highest finishers for Chip Ganassi Racing.

He was working his way back through the field after a pit stop and was seventh when his engine blew.

“We kept pushing on, kept making up positions”, the 23-year-old from Dubai said. “We definitely had some very well-performing engines in today’s race”. He took the lead on lap 37 and was near the front for much of the race.

“Obviously every race you compete, you want to be at the checkered flag”, he said. “Today, (it) was not possible”.

Howard’s auto had gone into the wall and rebounded into Dixon’s path and when the two collided the latter’s vehicle flipped into the air and into the wall. “I came here basically to prove myself, to challenge myself”, said Alonso. I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 auto. “I didn’t know if I can be as quick as anyone in an Indy vehicle”. A red flag stopped action for 19 minutes to fix the SAFER Barrier and catch fencing in the short chute between Turns 1 and 2.

After a clean start to the 33-car race, pole sitter Scott Dixon collided with Jay Howard in a terrifying incident that ended both of their races. Neither driver was injured.

He also anticipates a return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. None of the drivers was injured. A lot of the Japanese fans are following the IndyCar Series and many, many flew over for the Indianapolis 500.