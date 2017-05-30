Rajinikanth’s jeep from Kaala may be preserved in museum

New Delhi:Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group was on a seach mission to find a special Mahindra Thar used none other by superstar Rajnikant in one of his upcoming movies.

On Monday, the Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, had tweeted that he wanted to keep the vehicle used by the Superstar for “Kaala” in his company’s auto museum.

Anand Mahindra seems to be so set on acquiring the Thar that he replied to a user’s tweet who had pointed out that it was photo-shopped but that it was a collector’s item nevertheless. “When the legend Rajini uses a auto as a throne, it becomes a legend”, he said.

“Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know”. He had tweeted, “When the legend @superstarrajini uses a vehicle as a throne, it becomes a legend…#Thar”. “Once completed will ensure it reaches you”. Appreciate the response Dhanush.

“Wunderbar” is a reference to Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Films. “Cars being curated. Will most likely be in Kandivli, Mumbai”.

Meanwhile, recently the movie shooting is started in a Mumbai and movie starring Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Eeshwari Rao, Anjali Patil, Sayaji Shinde, Samuthirakani, Sampath, Aravind Akash, Ramesh Thilak.

The reproduction of the story/photograph in any form will be liable for legal action.