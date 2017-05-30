Rand Paul to tee up vote on blocking Trump’s Saudi arms deal

In a sharp break from his predecessor Barack Obama’s Mideast policy, U.S. President Donald Trump is cozying up to Israeli and Arab leaders in a bid to isolate Iran, U.S. experts said. He’s also backed away from his campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, bending to the same security risks as other presidents who have made that promise.

Without naming Pakistan, Trump said, “every, the country must ensure that terrorists don’t find any sanctuary on their lands”. He declined to reiterate stated US -policy on a two-state construct for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, nor did he repeat his earlier calls to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow Israeli settlement building in disputed areas of the West Bank.

“I think what President Trump is trying to do is build toward what he really believes is possible, which is some kind of a negotiated agreement eventually in which Israel and Palestine find some way to resolve their differences over a state for Palestine”, Sutton said.

“If Israel is allowed to fly over Saudi Arabia, it cuts two hours off flights to the east”, Hoenlein said.

But did Donald Trump’s whistlestop trip to the region actually achieve anything or was it simply a chance for him to escape the whirlwind of hostile headlines back home and bask in the adoration that a president usually expects during the honeymoon period following his inauguration?

Trump also mentioned his talk with Abbas, telling the audience, “They [Palestinians] are ready to reach for peace”. He’ll later to lay a wreath at the Yad Vashem, a Holocaust memorial, and deliver a speech at the Israeli Museum. The talks came with hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails on hunger strike since April 17, which Abbas referred to in his remarks after meeting Trump.

After leaving Israel, Trump headed to Rome for a meeting with Pope Francis.

Michael Oren, a deputy minister in Netanyahu’s coalition government and a former Israeli ambassador to Washington, said the vagueness with which Trump addressed the Israeli-Palestinian issue coupled with his sharp condemnation of Iran and terror dovetailed comfortably with current Israeli thinking.

Mr. Tillerson said President Trump’s speech was directed not just to the leaders of Muslim nations, but also to Muslim Americans.

“You, First Wife, First Family, First Lady Melania Trump, your family and your delegation, you’ve shown a great commitment to Israel’s future and to its security”, the Israeli leader said.

A White House statement listing Trump’s goals for the trip included a hilarious (and juicy!) typo: “Promote the possibility of lasting peach” between Israel and the Palestinians. Wearing a black skullcap, he became the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, the most holy site at which Jews can pray.

Israel considers the entire city its united capital.