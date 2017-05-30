Ranking LeBron James Top 5 Finals Moments

The win clinches Cleveland’s third straight Eastern Conference title while their superstar LeBron James returns to the NBA Finals for the 7th consecutive year.

In 2014, James chose to go back to Cleveland in order to bring the Cavaliers their first NBA Championship.

A report by the Sporting News discussed the NBA Finals odds, including Game 1 predictions. They absolutely smoked the Celtics in all three games in Boston, winning by an astounding average of nearly 30 points per game.

After missing the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, Steph Curry and the Warriors have made three NBA Finals in five years. Golden State forward Draymond Green put it in much stronger words when he told NBA.com’s David Aldridge in October that he wanted to “destroy” and “annihilate” the Cavs if they meet with a championship on the line again. But Durant’s inclusion fundamentally changes the makeup of the series. The Cavaliers clinched by winning Game 7 in Oakland a year ago, so obviously home-court doesn’t mean much. Durant was simply incredible in the Western Conference finals against the Spurs, as he put up 28 points per game on just 16 shots and shot a ridiculous 60 percent from the field.

If they don’t, then the playoffs will be hard to contend with because he helped the Celtics so much this year after going through a rebuilding stage. That was when Brown returned to the Cavs for a second tenure as head coach.James recently said Irving “was born to play 1-on-1 …”

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers defend their title?

Klay Thompson, Golden State: After compiling a 17.4 PER during the regular season, Thompson enters the Finals with a postseason PER of 8.4 in 413 minutes. History would indicate that this series is likely to go six or seven games.

Anthony has not been an especially good rebounder throughout his career nor has he flashed an incredibly accurate outside shot that would work well with the driving and dishing duo of James and Irving. The Cavs can see how they played, what worked and what didn’t and pinpoint some of matchups they like.

Whether he coaches or not, Kerr said he plans on flying to Cleveland with Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

The Bleacher Report said King James is destined play in more NBA Finals to come, possibly still tussling with the GSW crew. No team has ever ever swept through the playoffs at 16-0 and the Warriors would be the first do so if they can. Kerr has seen assistant coach Mike Brown fill in while he’s sidelined and that is expected to continue for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Cleveland defeats Golden State 109-108. “The first two games of the Portland series, whatever happened, things got worse”.

But the three-times National Basketball Association champion was also quick to point out that he has faced such a talent-laden squad on the NBA’s biggest stage before – in 2013 against San Antonio while playing with Miami – and came out on the winning side.