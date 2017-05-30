Rays’ Ramirez 1st pitcher since ’84 to start day after save

Having used the majority of their bullpen arms in Sunday’s 15-inning game against the Minnesota Twins, the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon added some much-needed depth by promoting Jose De Leon.

Longoria already had a pair of RBI grounders before his homer to straightaway centre off Rangers starter Martin Perez tied the game at 5-all in the fifth.

De Leon made his Major League Baseball debut last season with the Dodgers, making four starts (2-0, 6.35) throwing 17 innings in which he allowed 17 runs (12 earned) on 19 hits with 15 strikeouts and seven walks.

Since the Rays had to call upon Monday night’s starter, Erasmo Ramirez to pitch in the Sunday’s marathon game the bullpen has a few exhausted arms and little depth should Ramirez have problems Monday night.

Alex Colome struck out the side in a ideal ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Joey Gallo crushed his team-leading 16th home run on Monday. They weren’t all that impressive, though, as he allowed four hits, including a Shin-Soo Choo homer, and three walks.

The Rangers were back home after a 3-6 road trip, which came after they had swept through their previous eight-game homestand. They led 4-1 in the second after Gallo pulled a pitch 430 feet down the right-field line. His single in the first was his 2,943rd career hit, tying him with Frank Robinson for 34th all-time. De Leon picked up the win in the game, as he worked 2.2 innings out of relief, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks. He played as the primary third baseman in Beltre’s absence. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Ross felt fine physically. (Topkin notes that in addition to Ramirez starting one day after recording a save, the Rays also had three relievers throw more than 30 pitches yesterday.) The Rays, after all, don’t have a lot of room in the rotation thanks to strong starts to the season from Chris Archer, Alex Cobb, Jake Odorizzi, Ramirez and Matt Andriese – each of whom carries an ERA of 3.67 or better.

Rangers: RHP Nick Martinez is 1-3 in five May starts.