Ronaldo scored a brace as Madrid claimed a 4-1 win at Celta Vigo on Wednesday, moving them three points clear atop the table. “We have to go to win”, Ronaldo told reporters after the game.

Even though there is so much riding on his team producing the required result against Celta Vigo, Zidane will not let that impact on their approach.

However, the visitors went straight up the other end and Marcelo’s low cross was tapped home by Karim Benzema to restore Real’s two-goal cushion.

However, Portuguese striker Ronaldo, who had matched former Tottenham forward Greaves’ achievement with his goal in the 4-1 thrashing of Sevilla, did not care and 10 minutes into Wednesday night’s match he nudged the 77-year-old Englishman into second place. Both calls were debatable and will fuel conspiracy theories always rampant in Spain at this time of the year, although in this observer’s view the referee’s decisions were understandable.

Celta refused to lie down and got a goal back in slightly fortuitous circumstances when John Guidetti’s shot got a significant deflection of Ramos to reduce the deficit in the 69th minute. Toni Kroos completed the scoring in the 88th.

However, against a side that has undergone a stunning revival of late, Zidane is taking nothing for granted. Standing in the way of a first title since 2012 is a Malaga side with little at stake and who are coached by Michel, who spent 14 trophy laden seasons at the Bernabeu. And boy, has that plan worked out perfectly.

“Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lucas Vazquez will play if they have to”.

“We are happy with the job we have done here and were deserved winners from start to finish”. It was deadly finishing of the highest quality.

Once again Ronaldo made the difference as he took his tally to 13 goals in his last eight games with early strikes in each half.

The Portuguese captain scored his 367th league goal to take him past former England worldwide Jimmy Greaves. We are only thinking about tomorrow’s game. They’ll do their best not to get a card.

This was Zidane’s best available Gala XI, with nobody rested or rotated.

That was a sideshow and did not distract Real sufficiently to prevent a fourth goal, which Germany global Kroos claimed when Benzema exploited a mistake by Facundo Roncaglia.

“We have come through another final and now we just have one final push at La Rosaleda, which will be just as tough as this game”, he said.

“What interests me the most is what we are going to do and we are going to try to play really well in the two remaining games”.