Republican Gianforte Wins Montana Special Election

Acuna, her field producer and photographer then “watched in disbelief as Gianforte began punching the reporter”, she wrote on the Fox News website.

Reporting the incident, Jacobs said, “He took me to the ground”. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I’m sorry. Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, asked the Republican candidate a question about the polarizing healthcare bill traveling through the Senate right now; Gianforte responded by “bodyslamming” Jacobs and screaming that he was sick and exhausted of questions.

The apology came after several GOP lawmakers called for Gianforte to say he was sorry to Jacobs.

Republican multimillionaire Greg Gianforte won Montana’s only U.S. House seat on Thursday despite being charged a day earlier with assault after witnesses said he grabbed a reporter by the neck and threw him to the ground.

Gianforte thanked the voters after his win over Democrat Rob Quist.

The incident in question happened Wednesday night ahead of a campaign event for Republican candidate Greg Gianforte.

The last-minute chaos cast even more of a spotlight on the race, one of the few special elections of 2017.

Mr Gianforte did apologise after being declared the victor, according to AP. And I just ask you to bear with me.

And in response to the Fox News reporters who detailed Gianforte’s alleged assault, Meyers said, “Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say, ‘Thank you Fox News for telling us the truth'”.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called for Gianforte to apologize, saying “that’s wrong and should not happen”.

Three of the state’s largest newspapers withdrew their endorsements of Mr Gianforte after the violent incident on the eve of the vote. Last night I did make a mistake.

Gianforte’s campaign was boosted by rallies featuring Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. plus millions of dollars in ads by Republican groups.

Gianforte has been supportive of Trump’s travel ban and health care reform, and backed the president’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

Kelly said there are 114 other Republican-held districts with more favorable partisan makeups for Democrats than the Montana seat. But it was too late to do any more advertising.

Gianforte’s victory is a boost for Republicans, who are anxious Trump’s political stumbles and the unpopularity of the health care bill passed by the House will hurt their chances of holding on to a 24-seat House majority in next year’s elections. Both candidates in the Montana contest were seen as flawed, but Quist in particular was a weak recruit for Democrats.