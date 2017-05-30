Richard Sherman makes good on scholarship promise to student

“Nobody stops anybody from reading and educating themselves”.

Sherman originally met James, who attends Varina High School, at a charity event hosted by former teammate Michael Robinson past year.

She did, and Sherman said he would honor his end of the deal.

When Richard Sherman issues you a challenge, he expects you to step up.

A high school graduate will be attending college with a nice scholarship, thanks to the generosity of Seattle Seahawks corner Richard Sherman. The foundation aims to help students falling behind in their education and society.

“When my senior year began, I definitely had the scholarship in my head as motivation”, James said, via Richmond.com’s Wes McElroy. “I believe I said ‘Really?’ for reassurance”, James said. “I just felt so blessed to have been given the wonderful opportunity”. Sherman told James at a charity dinner past year that if she obtained a 3.0 GPA, and subsequently made the honor roll, that he’d personally bankroll her college education. Education is exceedingly important and, while not everyone will have a personal connection to a celebrity to spur them on toward free college tuition, Sherman’s work sends a positive message that investing heavily in education is a fantastic use of resources. “With being a senior, the year is really stressful”.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Sherman is honoring the year-old promise he made with James after learning of her improved grades. Having something to look forward to helped.

James plans to attend Norfolk State University, where she’ll pursue a degree in business. “It’s like saying my hard work and dedication had paid off”.

She told McElroy she “will study business with the hope of global travel in her future”.